UALR women looking to bounce back

Three days after a pair of offensive outbursts helped complete a weekend sweep of Louisiana-Monroe, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock women scored a season-low 44 points in Tuesday's 51-44 loss to Texas State.

The Trojans (8-7, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) will get two more cracks against Texas State this weekend. The Trojans open a weekend series with Texas State (7-7, 4-5) at 6:30 p.m. today at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock before a rematch Saturday afternoon. With the pair of games in Little Rock, following Tuesday's make-up at Texas State, UALR will complete its season series against the Bobcats.

Playing their third game in five days, the Trojans shot only 29.3% from the field -- their second-lowest mark of the season -- in Tuesday's defeat, when Teal Battle finished as the only UALR player in double figures with 11 points.

Leading 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Trojans' shooting woes arrived in a second quarter that had UALR score only two points. The Trojans went 7:19 without a field goal in the period before Angelique Francis' lay up ended a 12-0 TSU run, but her basket was UALR's last before halftime as the Trojans shot 1 of 12 from the field.

UALR's limited offensive success on the night came in transition, with the Trojans scoring 18 points off of 14 Bobcats turnovers. Those points weren't nearly enough as UALR scored eight points in the fourth quarter before Battle and fellow senior forward Krystan Vornes fouled out in the final minute of play.

The low-scoring performance came after a weekend in which the Trojans came to life. In the two wins over Louisiana-Monroe at the Stephens Center on Jan. 29-30, UALR set season-highs in three-point shooting, steals and forced turnovers, and won two games by an average of 30 points. The first, a 71-36 victory over the Warhawks, saw Ky'lie Scott score 23 points, while Mayra Caicedo set a program record with 17 assists. The next day, Vornes set a career-high with 23 points of her own.