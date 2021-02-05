Work on U.S. 82 to require closing

Work on a project to widen a section of U.S. 82 in Magnolia will require closing it and detouring traffic this weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close U.S 82 between Arkansas 371 and Columbia County Road 13 to replace the railroad crossing surface and signals east of Harvey Couch Boulevard from 6 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Sunday, Weather permitting.

Detour routes will be in place for local and truck traffic, the department said.

Local traffic detours south and uses North Washington and West University streets and Vine Avenue, also called U.S. 82B. Truck traffic detours north and uses U.S. 79, Arkansas 98 and Arkansas 371.

Traffic will be controlled by barriers, signs and detour routes, the department said.