4 schools add week to virtual operation

The Pulaski County Special School District announced Friday that four schools that shifted last week to remote instruction because of cases of covid-19 and exposures to the virus will continue to use remote instruction through Friday.

Additionally, Terry Elementary in the Little Rock School District, Dierks High School in the Dierks School District and all fourth-graders in the Junction City School District will rely on remote instruction for one or more days next week.

The affected schools in the Pulaski County Special district are Harris, College Station and Daisy Bates elementaries, as well as Sylvan Hills High School's main campus. All four schools are to resume on-campus instruction on Feb. 15.

All teachers will communicate with students through Schoology. All certified and classified staff members who are not in quarantine will report to the school each day in the coming week. Teachers will conduct virtual instruction from their classrooms.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

A five-day meal box for affected students will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Reservations for the meal boxes should be called in between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday.

The locations for meal box pickups have changed:

● Sylvan Hills High and Harris Elementary families can reserve and pick up meal boxes at ​Sylvan Hills Middle School​. The phone line to reserve the meal boxes is (501) 234-2770. Pickup will take place at the bus drop-off location closest to the cafeteria located at the side of the school.

● Daisy Bates Elementary and College Station Elementary families can reserve and pick up meal boxes at ​Mills University Studies High School.​ The phone line to reserve the meal boxes is (501) 234-5463. Pick up will take place at the bus drop-off location closest to the cafeteria at the side of the school.

DIERKS

The Dierks High School campus pivoted to virtual instruction Friday and that will continue through Monday, according to the school's social media page.

The decision on whether to remain virtual or return to on-site instruction after Monday will be made and communicated at a later time.

The high school campus will be available during normal school hours for any student wishing to access the district's internet connections, but no meals will be served at the school.

JUNCTION CITY

All fourth-graders at Junction City Elementary are being quarantined because of multiple positive cases of the virus, according to the district's website.

If a child receives a negative covid-19 test Tuesday, that child can return to school Friday. If a child is not tested, the child may return to on-campus instruction Feb. 16. Each student will take home a Chromebook to use in virtual education.

LITTLE ROCK

Terry Elementary School will continue with remote instruction during the coming week, Little Rock School District leaders said Friday.

Gibbs Magnet Elementary and Parkview Magnet High, which used remote instruction this past week,will resume on-campus instruction Monday.

The Little Rock district reported that there were five individuals diagnosed with covid-19 and 61 quarantined because of symptoms or exposure between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday. Thirty-four of those in quarantine are from Terry Elementary, and 21 are from Bale Elementary.

There was one positive case reported at each of Bale, Forest Park and Geyer Springs elementaries and Southwest High in the Little Rock system.