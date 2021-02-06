Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas has everything needed in a school, according to D-lineman

by Richard Davenport, Dudley E. Dawson | Today at 1:18 p.m.
Newly offered defensive lineman Felix Hixon saw everything he wants in a school during his visual visit with Arkansas on Saturday.

Hixon, 6-4, 280 pounds, of Jackson, Ga., also has offers from Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Virginia, Louisville, Florida State, Colorado and others.

“It was great, I really enjoyed it,” said Hixon, who received his offer from the Razorbacks on Wednesday. “I really liked it. It really has everything I would want in a school.”

Asked about the things he got to learn about or see, Hixon noted "the locker rooms, weight room, nutrition and etc."

Hixon was named first-team 2-AAA All-Region as a junior. He spoke to new Arkansas defensive line coach Jermial Ashley the most during the virtual.

“He’s a really cool person and he’s chill and he said he enjoyed watching my film,” Hixon said.

