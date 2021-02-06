Benton County judge finds speedy trial violation, dismisses case

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren dismissed a felony case earlier this week because the accused wasn't brought to trial in a timely manner.

Matthew Shelby was arrested Dec. 10, 2015, and charged with video voyeurism. He was accused of using a cellphone to record in the restroom at Infiniti Dance, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Drew Miller, Shelby's attorney, filed a motion to have the case dismissed.

Prosecutors have 365 days to try someone. Delays sought by the defendant don't count. Miller claimed 411 days had passed because of delays on the prosecution's part.

Tyler Wilson, deputy prosecutor, said 317 days had been charged to the state, which meant prosecutors still had 48 days to try Shelby.

Karren determined 385 days had been charged to prosecutors.

"This case should stand as a reminder that Rule 28 is designed to protect defendants who seek and are entitled to a prompt trial," Karren said.

He dismissed the case Monday at a hearing.

Shelby faced up to six years in prison if he was convicted of the charge.