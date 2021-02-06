California adds sites but short on shots

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2016, file photo, is the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. California is joining with the federal government to open two new vaccination centers as test areas for new President Joseph Biden's effort to create 100 mass vaccination sites nationwide in 100 days. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, that the sites at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles, will be jointly run with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California is adding mass inoculation sites even as the shortage of coronavirus vaccine has local officials restricting who gets shots, with Los Angeles County saying it will limit new vaccinations to ensure second doses are available to those already in line for them.

Santa Clara County and the San Francisco 49ers said Friday that they will open California's largest vaccination site at Levi's Stadium early next week. It eventually will be capable of injecting up to 15,000 people a day.

In California, the problem isn't vaccination capacity, it's limited vaccine supply that is forcing rationing. For example, while the state has said anyone 65 or older can get vaccinated, until Friday, Southern California's Riverside County was serving only people 80 and older at the sites it operates.

In Los Angeles County, home to 10 million residents, starting Tuesday the five mass vaccination sites it runs will give only second doses.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"We're just struggling with the supply, the limited supply, and feeling an obligation to make sure that people who have had a first dose are able to get their second dose," Dr. Paul Simon, the county's chief science officer, said during a briefing.

The county's five so-called mega-pods are among more than 360 vaccination sites countywide, including ones run by Los Angeles, pharmacies and clinics. The county has administered more than 1 million doses so far, Simon said. More than 846,000 were first doses.

In the San Francisco Bay area, Napa County stopped giving first doses to preserve its remaining supply for those ready for second shots. Pfizer and Moderna each say two shots are required for their vaccines to be most effective.

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said officials are now having to "manage the expectations" of the 27,000 people who took the first dose and another 46,000 who have made appointments and are waiting to get the first shot.

"We're getting a lot of the questions from community members asking, 'Is my second dose in jeopardy?' And right now, we don't have an answer," Pedroza said.

Some 4.2 million shots have been administered in California. State health officials could not immediately say how many of those were second shots.

They hope to soon be better able to track the inoculations as the state's MyTurn online reservation site becomes widely used and as the state turns to insurance giant Blue Shield to run a new, centralized vaccine distribution system.

The state's worst coronavirus surge continues to abate as new cases fall sharply. The daily average now is about 14,500 cases, down almost 50% from two weeks ago.

Deaths also are starting to fall but remain exceptionally high. Another 558 were announced Friday, and in the past week almost 3,500 have died.

Information for this article was contributed by John Antczak, Stefanie Dazio, Bob Jablon, Olga Rodriguez, Amy Taxin and Julie Watson of The Associated Press.

Traffic controller Max Estrada stops drivers arriving without a face mask for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the mass vaccination site at the parking lot of L.A. County Office of Education headquarters in Downey, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. More than five weeks into its vaccination program, California doesn't have nearly the supply to meet demand and there's growing angst among residents over the difficulty to even get in line for a shot. Social media is awash with people seeking or giving tips on how to maneuver the system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

In this photo taken from video, provided by the Office of the Governor, is California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking during a virtual briefing from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. California is joining with the federal government to open two new vaccination centers as test areas for new President Joseph Biden's effort to create 100 mass vaccination sites nationwide in 100 days, Newsom said Wednesday. The sites at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles, will be jointly run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Governor's Office of Emergency Services. (Office of the Governor via AP)

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2020, file photo, is an empty Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles in Santa Clara, Calif. California officials ramped up more mass coronavirus vaccination sites Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, amid a critical supply shortage, with one San Francisco Bay Area county announcing a mega-site capable of 15,000 shots a day even as another said it stopped first doses to ration enough for those needing their second inoculation. Santa Clara County and the 49ers said they will open California's largest vaccination site at Levi's Stadium early next week, eventually capable of injecting up to 15,000 people each day as supplies allow. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, a worker stands outside of Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif. California officials ramped up more mass coronavirus vaccination sites Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, amid a critical supply shortage, with one San Francisco Bay Area county announcing a mega-site capable of 15,000 shots a day even as another said it stopped first doses to ration enough for those needing their second inoculation. Santa Clara County and the 49ers said they will open California's largest vaccination site at Levi's Stadium early next week, eventually capable of injecting up to 15,000 people each day as supplies allow. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe, File)