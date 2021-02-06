Cane Hill art winner announced

CANE HILL -- The winner of the annual Historic Cane Hill Arkansas High School Art Competition is a senior at the Academies of West Memphis.

Emma Boydston was announced as the grand prize winner during a public webinar held Dec. 4. The announcement was online, instead of on site in Cane Hill, because of covid-19 concerns.

Boydston also is the recipient of the Historic Cane Hill Young Arkansas Artist Scholarship, a one-year scholarship to the University of Arkansas School of Art, valued at $10,000 for the 2021-22 academic year.

Other winners for the art competition were:

• $1,000 Juror's Prize: Raine Perrodin, Springdale High School.

• $500 Juror's Honor Selection: Breightyn Criswell, Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy.

• $250 Award of Excellence: Anumi Wickramasinghe, Bentonville West High School.

• $150 Award of Excellence: Caroline Gunderman, Mount Saint Mary Academy.

• $100 Award of Excellence: Isabel Dye, Springdale High School.

• $100 Award of Excellence: Madilynn Taglauer, Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy.

The statewide competition, co-sponsored by the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, drew 51 entrants, and 69 works of art were accepted into the exhibition.

The student artwork may be viewed in a virtual exhibition available to the public by searching Historic Cane Hill Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition 2020 on artsteps.com website.

This year's competition was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors Ozarks Electric, PGTelco, and WER Architects/Planners.