County commends service deputy

The Jefferson County'sheriff's office announced that Darnell Harris is the Service Deputy of the Month for January.

Harris has exceeded the expectations of a service deputy for January and is the first service deputy to receive this recognition, according to a news release.

Although he joined the Jefferson County force last year, Harris has been in law enforcement for more than five years.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition," Harris said. "I think it speaks volumes from the supervisors, superiors and administration to recognize the service deputies with this prestigious honor. It provides a good sense of morale in the division that motivates us to keep pushing and to step up and do better."

The service division is a state-mandated service of the sheriff's office. The division serves and executes various legal processes issued not only by and for the non-criminal courts of the state and its subdivisions but also for the legal community and the general public, according to the release.

The service division is also responsible for receiving, maintaining and tracking all civil processes that come to the sheriff's office. These include orders of protection, summonses, subpoenas, eviction notices and various writs.

Service/Warrants Lt. Anthony Craig described Harris as a person who exhibits a humble spirit.

"Deputy Harris is a great worker, and he works very hard on any assignment that is given to him," said Sgt. Kashonda Thompkins of the service division. "He loves what he does, and his work performance reflects that every day."

In January, Harris worked hard to serve 55 out of 60 citizens in Jefferson County through personal service.

It is because of his dedication to service and his devotion to the community he serves that the sheriff's office named Harris as its January Service Deputy of the Month. The quality of dedication is very important for the agency's long-term success, according to a news release.

"We look forward to Harris' ability to achieve the highest level of success, and being recognized as Deputy of the Month is just the beginning," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said. "We value all our employees and are especially pleased to watch them meet the challenges presented and grow into greater individuals.

"It is our sincere hope that you will join us in congratulating Darnell Harris on his accomplishment and in wishing him continued success at our agency," Woods said.