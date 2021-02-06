Sections
Frigid wind chills in state's forecast

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:16 a.m.

A strong Arctic front is forecast to move into Arkansas on Tuesday, bringing the potential for dangerous wind chills, according to the National Weather Service.

Low wind chills are expected in north Arkansas beginning Wednesday morning and will cover the state in the ensuing days. They are to persist through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A wintry mix of precipitation consisting mostly of freezing rain could accompany the front in the state's north late Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said.

Morning wind chills Wednesday and Thursday will fall progressively, forecasters said, with colder air becoming more prevalent later in the week.

The coldest wind chills are expected over the northern third of the state Friday, according to the weather service. Wind chills will range from sub-zero to single digits, with values in the teens for the rest of the state, forecasters said.

