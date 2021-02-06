Georgia O-lineman enjoys first glimpse of Arkansas, plans trip to Hill

A highly regarded offensive lineman was impressed by his visual visit so much Saturday he plans to make a trip to Fayetteville once the recruiting dead period is over.

Qae’shon Sapp, 6-5, 305 pounds, of Leesburg, (Ga.) Lee County High School has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and numerous others.

“The campus was great,” Banks said. “I enjoyed the virtual tour. Can’t wait to visit in person and get the real experience."

The weight room stood out during the visit.

“All the different type of equipment they use and them have a nutrition bar for the players to get what ever they want," he said.