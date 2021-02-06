Happy birthday (Feb. 6): You'll pose 12 questions and get six affirmative answers -- enough to go forward and be prosperous. In general, do what gives you joy so you'll have more to forward. The love you contribute confidently will be received and utilized to fortify the good fight of improving matters beyond what you will ever know.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People really don't appreciate the extent of what you do for them, but that's actually better for you. The attention would only slow you down. Besides, you're not doing it for them. This is your purpose.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Everyone's story begins in song. You'll contribute in kind to today's section of life, a bit of music to express what cannot be expressed as well any other way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It is tempting to, when moved by appreciation and affection, get hyperbolic. Just know that the largess of compliments of the "best ever," "amazing" and "awesome" variety could be trumped by small, lovely specificity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You probably won't be aware of what you think when you're in the heat of the action but ponder later and much will come to you. Eventually, this gap in timing between action and awareness will narrow significantly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you had to make a documentary of everything in the universe that occurred today at noon, then the running time would be approximately infinite. Good thing you're supremely focused on tracking just your own business.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It will be a phenomenon like love at first sight today, except add a couple dozen viewings to the equation, since the object of your affection will be a person, project or endeavor you've been exposed to quite a lot already.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Considering Mercury's retrograde, today will be a remarkably straightforward equation in which it's easy to tell exactly how much fun you will have. Participation correlates exactly with pleasure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You love everyone differently, but there are definitely similarities in the way you show up for friends, family, community and romantic prospects. Those commonalities are giving you a widespread reputation for generosity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you'd rather not know, it's wise (and easy) not to ask. When you'd love to know, but it's none of your business, not asking takes enormous restraint and personal fortitude, which is what makes it the right move.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You do what's necessary. Sometimes it's a trudge through the muck to deliver a message no one wants to hear. But today, the delivery is as sweet and easy as a squirt of whipped cream to the top of a sundae.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Arguing can be fun when it's a spar against a worthy opponent, and it serves to sharpen both, regardless of the winner. Ill-matched arguments are as sad as any other unfair display.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It is not every day that you find yourself at liberty to do as you please, write your ticket or take the form and make it your own. That is why, when you can, you must.

VENUS TIME WARP

In the context of a movie, miles, days and other measures of space and time can be collapsed to tell the story of a lifetime. Movies are not the only devices to accomplish this miracle. As Venus aligns with Saturn and then squares Uranus, passion has a way of warping the space-time continuum. Love’s plot, fantasy and memory run unbound.

COSMIC QUESTION FOR TODAY’S SQUARE OF VENUS AND URANUS

Q: “How do you suggest dealing with the difficult square aspect?”

A: Considered the most troublesome of the major astrological aspects, the square occurs when two planets are at a 90-degree angle to each other. Unlike the opposition, which is also considered a “malevolent” aspect, there is no common ground to be found with the square. When planets square off against each other in the fighting ring, you have two options: head for the hills or put up your dukes and get into the fight. Of course, most fights aren’t physical. The hardest ones are internal struggles to align ourselves with our own best interests and healthiest choices. Squares involving Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune generally result in miscommunication but are not as volatile as those with Mars, Saturn, Uranus or Pluto. The big exception to this is the Mars-Venus square, which is like throwing a scented candle onto the fire. It can make a mess, and sometimes it is just what a relationship needs to clear the air and infuse it with something lovely.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Bob Marley came into the world on this day in 1945, and at age 36, the “Ambassador of Third World” left the planet a musical legacy of eternal good vibes. Before he was a cultural movement, Marley was said to enjoy spooking people with visions of their future. With water sign energy conspicuously missing from his natal chart, perhaps the charismatic star relied on the rich social intuition of the sun and Mercury in Aquarius, the sign of tomorrow.