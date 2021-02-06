HS hoops roundups

BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 77, MENA 39 Ryan Harris tallied 23 points as Arkadelphia (14-4, 9-1 4A-7) had no problem. Nazjay Lambert scored 15 points, Antoine Palmer had 12 and Chris Gray tossed in 11 for the Badgers.

BEEBE 61, BENTON 54 Logan Worthington and Rylie Marshall both scored 19 points as Beebe (9-8, 2-6 5A-Central) won its second consecutive conference game after losing its previous six. Cam Harris had 19 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals for Benton (7-8, 1-5).

BOONEVILLE 53, HACKETT 40 Austin Hill ended with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for Booneville (14-4, 8-4 3A-4), which has won four of its last five. Blake Jones hit 4 three-pointers and scored 12 points while C.J. Johnson and Jacob Herrera had 9 points apiece.

CONCORD 78, NORFORK 59 Braxton Cousins had 30 points and Kegan Billington chipped in with 12 points to aid Concord (13-7, 7-5 1A-2). Eli Heigle scored 11 points, and Eli Tate and Gage Morgan finished with 10 points each for the Pirates.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 63, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 57 Cooper Ellis finished with 18 points and five rebounds for Conway Christian (4-14, 4-10 2A-5) in its victory over South Side Bee Branch.

ENGLAND 61, CARLISLE 45 Jamal Shorty had 17 points and eight rebounds as England (6-6, 5-5 2A-6) won for the third time in four games. Chandler Cheek added 16 points and 10 rebounds while Demario Carter had 13 points and 5 rebounds for the Lions.

FAYETTEVILLE 72, FS SOUTHSIDE 44

Corey Williams Jr. topped the 1,000-point plateau as the Bulldogs rolled. Williams and Landon Glasper led Fayetteville, which outscored Southside 46-14 in the second half, with 19 points each. Williams scored his 1,000th career point with a three-pointer in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs, who trailed 28-26 at halftime but led 47-34 after three quarters, improved to 17-4 overall and 8-2 in the 6A-West.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 59, DE QUEEN 17 Will Drakes' 17-point effort led Fountain Lake (21-2, 11-1 4A-7). Colby Lambert scored 15 for the Cobras.

IZARD COUNTY 86, OZARK MOUNTAIN 71 Caleb Faulkner scored 27 points and Coby Everett followed with 17 points as Izard County (22-5) rolled in nonconference action. Noah Everett had 15 points, Chase Orf scored 14 points and Gunner Gleghorn added 12 points for the Cougars.

LAVACA 61, ACORN 25 Drake Grantham put in 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Lavaca (13-6, 10-1 2A-4) picked up its sixth victory in a row. Kolby Glidewell scored 14 points and Avery Walker chipped in with 10 points for the Golden Arrows.

MAGNOLIA 80, MONTICELLO 50 Derrian Ford had 25 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists for Magnolia (15-0, 9-0 4A-8), which didn't miss a beat in its first game since being quarantined. Devonta Walker had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Colby Garland added 20 points and 6 assists for the Panthers.

MILLS 54, LONOKE 24 Jakari Livingston scored 26 points in a rout for Mills (14-4, 9-1 4A-5). Joseph Bell had 10 points and Caleb Allen added eight for the Comets.

MOUNTAINBURG 62, MANSFIELD 47 Ethan Gregory scored a game-high 30 points for Mountainburg (16-3, 8-1 2A-4). Waylon Cluck had 15 points and Jodin Davidson contributed eight for the Dragons.

RECTOR 59, BAY 44 Trey Horton had 23 points as Rector (13-5, 10-4 2A-3) finished second in the regular-season conference standings. Cooper Rabjohn added 17 points for the Cougars. Jay Jones scored 14 points for Bay (8-16, 4-7).

VILONIA 64, ALMA 46 Gram Middleton had 18 points as Vilonia (14-5, 7-3 5A-West) pulled away. Austin Myers and Harrison Janski had 15 points each for the Eagles.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 76, KIRBY 54 Malachi Miller scored 21 points for West Side Greers Ferry (20-4). Travis Gentry added 18 points for the Eagles. Brody Tucker had 18 points and Christian Miller chimed in with 15 points for Kirby (15-5).

GIRLS

ASHDOWN 49, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 37 Jukarra Greenlee scored 23 points for Ashdown (19-1, 12-0 3A-7). Porsha Randle added 11 points as the Pantherettes stayed unbeaten in league action.

BERGMAN 75, GREENLAND 15 Kara Ponder had 17 points to help Bergman (29-1, 10-0 3A-1) win its 26th consecutive game. Maddi Holt scored 13 points and Ruby Trammel delivered 12 points for the Lady Panthers.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 61, LISA ACADEMY WEST 9 M.J. Janes scored 23 points as Episcopal Collegiate (17-5, 10-2 3A-6) overwhelmed its counterparts. Riley Brady had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Avery Marsh tallied 10 points for the Lady Wildcats.

FAYETTEVILLE 62, FS SOUTHSIDE 19 The Lady Bulldogs led 32-16 at halftime and held the Lady Mavericks to just three second-half points. Claudia Bridges and Wynter Beck had 11 points each for Fayetteville (11-6, 7-1 6A-West). Rachel Cox and Caroline Lyles added 10. Tinsley Freeman led Southside with nine.

GRAVETTE 59, FARMINGTON 47 Shylee Morrison had a team-high 24 points as Gravette (12-6, 5-4 4A-1) jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead and held on to win. Kaylan Chilton scored 13 points and Da Lacie Wishon had 12 points for the Lady Lions, who led 29-16 at the break. Tori Kersey scored 27 points for Farmington (15-5, 7-3).

NORFORK 60, CONCORD 21 Kiley Alman finished with 23 points in a blowout for Norfork (17-7, 13-3 1A-2).

SALEM 59, HOXIE 30 Marleigh Sellars and Chelsea Hamilton both finished with 17 points as Salem (15-5) strolled past Hoxie.

SHERIDAN 63, WHITE HALL 51 Kayden Porter had 25 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists for Sheridan (9-7, 5-4 5A-South), which beat its rivals on the road.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 62, KIRBY 56 Kamryn Sutterfield and Haley Gentry each had 21 points as West Side Greers Ferry (17-7) beat the defending Class 1A champions. McKenzie Jones scored 33 points for Kirby (14-5).