• Donald Rabin, a 23-year-old Boston-based flutist who left a flute given to him by his grandmother on a train in Chicago, was reunited with the gold and silver instrument, worth $22,000, after it was found at a pawnshop where a homeless man had used it as collateral for a $550 loan.

• Tho Xaykosy, a Rhode Island Uber driver, said he was at a stoplight when he got an early morning glimpse of a 1,600-pound steer that had escaped from a slaughterhouse before it made its way 10 miles to downtown Providence, where it roamed the streets as authorities worked to recapture it.

• Michael Bloomberg, 78, the billionaire former New York mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, has been reappointed by the United Nations as a special envoy to help governments and businesses tackle global warming.

• Phil Best, the mayor of Dublin, Ga., announced that he's resigning as of July 1 after 32 years in elected office, telling City Council members that it's not because he's sick, mad or has done something wrong but because "it's just time to retire."

• Yassein Abdulfatah Said, 59, faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy by a federal jury for helping his brother evade arrest for more than 12 years in the brother's fatal shooting of his two teen daughters in Irving, Texas.

• David Hernandez, a police corporal in Longwood, Fla., was fired after a coworker complained that he mocked her concerns about the coronavirus, hugged her against her wishes and misled investigators, Chief David Dowda said in a written review of the case.

• William "Bill" Reneau, 44, of Overland Park, Kan., owner of a gold-buying business in Independence, Mo. who admitted hiring a man to burn down a rival business, was sentenced to 78 months in prison and ordered to pay $167,085 in restitution.

• Nicholas Maddox, 34, of Dawsonville, Ga., a former Forsyth County sheriff's deputy, accused of having sex with an inmate when he worked at the county jail in 2015, was charged with sexual assault, authorities said.

• Paul Grisham, 91, of San Diego, who said he had forgotten about losing his wallet 53 years ago while he was a Navy meteorologist on Antarctica, got the billfold back, complete with his Navy ID card, driver's license and a beer ration punch card, after it was found in a building that was demolished at McMurdo Station.