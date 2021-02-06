Lions sign 3 prep players for football

UAPB football players gather for the start of preseason camp recently at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

A 1,000-yard rusher, another Ohio prep standout and a Texas offensive lineman have expanded the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's February football signing class to 11.

The university on Thursday announced Brooksville, Fla., running back Contae Cason; Cincinnati running back Kayvon Britten; and Conroe, Texas, offensive lineman Stacey Williams signed national letters of intent with the Golden Lions for the fall 2021 season.

Cason rushed for 1,120 yards and 16 touchdowns while at Hernando High School. .

Coming off a 937-yard, 13-touchdown season, Britten will further bolster a backfield that is operating by committee for the moment.

Williams is a 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman who played at Oak Ridge High School. Williams helped Oak Ridge earn a winning record and playoff berth.

UAPB announced eight high school signees on Wednesday, which was National Signing Day for the traditional signing period that ends Aug. 1. Three of those signees are from Arkansas: Fayetteville running back Kameron Ingram and Bryant defensive backs Kaleb and Kyle Knox, who are twins.

UAPB in December announced four mid-year transfers who are eligible to play in the six-game spring schedule starting Feb. 27: New Orleans freshman quarterback Torrence Bardell (Jackson State); Gary, Ind., junior offensive lineman Ryan Atkins-Frazier (Garden City Community College); Covina, Calif., junior defensive back Marquis Ogletree (Citrus College); and Riverside, Calif., sophomore defensive back Lance Tiangco (Saddleback Junior College).