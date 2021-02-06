Louisiana RB has 'mind blowing' visit with Arkansas

ESPN 4-star running back TreVonte Citizen had a good virtual visit with Arkansas on Saturday.

“Went great,” he said. “Everything was mind blowing.”

Citizen, 6-1, 210 pounds, of Lake Charles (La.) College Prep has 10 scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Penn State, Mississippi State, Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado and others.

He could’t pinpoint just one aspect of the visit that stood out.

“The facility and just everything,” he said.

Citizen rushed 62 times for 615 yards and 8 touchdowns, and had 5 receptions for 48 yards to help the 10-1 Trailblazers to the Class 3A semifinals.

Ranked ESPN’s No. 19 running back and No. 185 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class, Citizen has plans to visit Fayetteville once the NCAA lifts the recruiting dead period.

Citizen said he primarily spoke to Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith.

“He was just giving a breakdown of everything about what y’all stand for — the environment and academics and athletics, etc.,” he said.