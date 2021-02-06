POLICE BEAT: Little Rock man is accused of robbery, assault

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Little Rock man is accused of robbery, assault

Little Rock police arrested Durante Thompson, 29, on assault and robbery charges early Friday, according to a report.

Officers responded to a disturbance at 4:30 a.m. at 23 Falcon Court where a woman told police Thompson had robbed her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her, the report said.

During a search, police found three firearms and drugs in his possession, according to the report.

Thompson, of Little Rock, was taken to the Pulaski County jail and is charged with felony aggravated robbery; felony aggravated assault; felony terroristic threatening; two felony counts of theft by receiving; three felony counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons; and felony possession of Schedule I/II drugs.

Suspect in shooting held; bail $100,000

Alvin Allen, 30, of Conway, was arrested by Little Rock police after officers responded to a call about gunshots Thursday night.

Officers responded to the corner of Markham Street and Scott Street at 9:39 p.m. when Allen approached while carrying a loaded handgun, the report said.

According to the report, investigators determined that Allen fired the weapon from a vehicle that had two other occupants. Another vehicle was struck, the report said.

Allen was taken to the Pulaski County jail where bail was set at $100,000. He is charged with felony unlawful discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle, two felony counts of terroristic acts and felony aggravated assault.

Coke charge filed against North Little Rock driver

A North Little Rock woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop Friday, according to a police report.

A North Little Rock officer stopped April Conley, 35, for not wearing a seat belt, according to the report. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, the report said.

A search found cocaine in bags inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Conley was taken to the Pulaski County jail and is charged with felony possession of cocaine.