Museum forced to remit artifacts

The Museum of the Bible in Washington, which has been beset since its inception in 2017 by claims that it acquired thousands of biblical artifacts on the black market, has quietly repatriated 5,000 manuscripts and bits of papyrus to Egypt.

Steve Green, chairman of the Bible Museum and a co-founder of the multibillion-dollar Hobby Lobby chain, had hinted at the return of "several thousand items" with "insufficient reliable provenance information" in March.

The return is one of several instances in which the museum, under legal pressure, has been forced to repatriate antiquities lacking proper paperwork. Some 450 cuneiform tablets and 3,000 ancient seals known as bullae were sent back to Iraq in 2017, and Hobby Lobby paid a $3 million fine.

The museum, a 430,000-square-foot structure three blocks from the U.S. Capitol, says its mission is to keep the Bible relevant to the modern age. Its collection of Bibles dating to the 10th century has been applauded by scholars.

"We first offered to return these items in March 2018 and are pleased that now they are in the care of their rightful owners, the Egyptian government," said Jeffrey Kloha, the museum's chief curator.