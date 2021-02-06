Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bella Vista

• Christopher Truitt, 39, of 21148 W. Mountain Road in Gravette was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Truitt was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Tavis Baker, 11724 Arkansas 43 North in Maysville was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Baker was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Joshua Duzan, 40, of 613 N. Pierce St. in Little Rock was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Duzan was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Tad Strode, 25, of 1610 Abbey Lane in Centerton was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Strode was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Brendan Doshier, 18, was arrested Thursday in connection with fleeing. Doshier was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Carissa Shipp, 33, of 1606 Kimbrough St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault. Shipp was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Louis Mack, 42, of 132 E. 15th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Mack was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Braxton Dixon, 18, of 16056 Harp Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with burglary and terroristic threatening. Dixon was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.