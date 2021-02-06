N.Y. Republican wins final House race

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A New York judge ruled Friday that Republican Claudia Tenney defeated U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes in the nation's last undecided congressional race.

The ruling by Judge Scott DelConte could clear the way for Tenney to be sworn in as the representative for central New York's 22nd Congressional District, barring emergency intervention by a state appeals court.

She previously was the district's representative for one term until being defeated by Brindisi, a Democrat, in 2018.

DelConte's ruling came after he spent three months reviewing ballot challenges and trying to fix a myriad of problems with vote tabulation. He rejected an argument by Brindisi's lawyers that certification of the results be delayed until an appeals court had a chance to review the case.

DelConte's order directed New York to certify the results immediately.

The judge said even if the results end up changing after any litigation, New York could simply amend its certification. He issued his ruling hours after a last public hearing, in which he told Brindisi's lawyers that he was disinclined to delay the results any further.

Tenney has maintained a small lead even as months of litigation revealed problems with ballots that either weren't counted properly or were improperly rejected. Tallies have shifted as county election officials counted a flood of absentee ballots and courts weighed in on which challenged ballots could be counted.

Teen waives extradition in mall shooting

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- A teenager charged in a fatal shooting at a shopping mall in Wisconsin has waived extradition in Iowa, where he was arrested days after the slaying, police said Friday.

Law enforcement officers were heading to Iowa on Friday to collect Dezman Ellis, 17, who was arrested in Des Moines on Thursday, Grand Chute police Capt. Colette Jaeger said.

Ellis is accused of killing Jovanni Frausto, 19, at the Fox River Mall on Sunday during an argument over a girl. A bystander was wounded in the gunfire, and the shooting forced crowds of people to shelter in place in the suburban Appleton mall.

Ellis was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Ellis was with his girlfriend, who used to date Frausto, according to the criminal complaint. Their friends told police that Ellis and Frausto started arguing and that they were threatening to beat each other up, prosecutors said. Ellis is accused of pulling out a gun and and fatally shooting Frausto.

A bystander, 20-year-old Colt Lemmers, was shot in the hip. He was treated and released.

Protest shooting suspect fires attorney

MADISON, Wis. -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer, has fired the California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

John Pierce, a Los Angeles lawyer, had been at the forefront of Rittenhouse's defense and helped raise money from conservatives to post Rittenhouse's $2 million bail in November.

Rittenhouse, who is white and was 17 at the time, is accused of shooting three people in Kenosha in August as hundreds were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse, who had come to Kenosha from his home in nearby Antioch, Ill., has argued they attacked him and he fired in self-defense.

Judge Bruce Schroeder on Friday scheduled a hearing next week on whether to arrest or increase bail for Rittenhouse, who was accused of violating his bond by failing to update his address with the court when he moved out of the Antioch apartment he shared with his mother.

66 people saved as ice floes break away

STURGEON BAY, Wis. -- The U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies rescued 66 people stranded on ice floes in a bay in northeastern Wisconsin.

Ice boats and helicopters were used to bring the people who were ice fishing to safety Thursday in Door County. Three separate ice floes broke away after cracks developed between the shore and groups of people, the Coast Guard said.

High winds associated with an approaching winter storm pushed the floes further from shore. No one was injured.

"Today's success is a direct result of effective training and the longstanding and close relationships with our agency partners in the greater Sturgeon Bay Area," said Cmdr. Bryan Swintek, search and rescue coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan.

Coast Guard Ice Rescue teams from Sturgeon Bay, the Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay, two helicopters from Traverse City, Mich., the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and local government agencies assisted in the rescue, which took four hours to complete.

Helicopter crews lowered rescue swimmers to the ice to help coordinate the rescues as local first responders and the Coast Guard's ice boats arrived.