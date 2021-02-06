100 years ago

Feb. 6, 1921

• Two hundred oil operators from Arkansas and Oklahoma are expected to attend the meeting of the Arkansas Oil and Mineral Association at the Hotel Marion tomorrow, at which proposed legislation affecting the state's newest industry will be discussed. Governor McRae will speak at 11 a.m. and A. L. Bale of Mason City, La., who has large holdings in four Arkansas counties will be among the speakers. Dr. S. T. Busey of El Dorado, owner of the discovery well, will come over from Hot Springs to attend the banquet which will be given by the Little Rock Board of Commerce for the oil men at the Hotel Marion tomorrow night.

50 years ago

Feb. 6, 1971

PINE BLUFF -- The Watson Chapel School District must be completely desegregated by noon Thursday or heavy fines and imprisonment will be imposed against the District's defiant superintendent and five-member School Board, federal Judge Oren E. Harris ruled here Friday. Judge Harris sternly told the six men that they were in contempt of court for "deliberately" refusing to implement his desegregation orders of November 17, 1970, and January 18. He repeatedly rebuked the Board attorney, John Norman Warnock of Camden, and warned him against making public statements about the case.

25 years ago

Feb. 6, 1996

HOT SPRINGS -- Gambling opponents filled the Hot Springs Board of Directors' meeting Monday, trying to force leaders to register their opinion on a proposed constitutional amendment allowing casinos. But a proposed resolution sponsored by City Director Charles Oxford denouncing "casino gambling in Hot Springs and a statewide lottery" failed to make it onto the table. None of the five other board members present seconded Oxford's motion to bring the issue to a vote. City Director Peggy Maruthur was absent. Nonetheless, opponents said, a vote was cast.

10 years ago

Feb. 6, 2011

• U.S. Rep. Steve Womack isn't happy about losing 100,000 constituents, but he knows it's going to happen. More than 100,000 people who live in Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District will be moved into other districts when the state Legislature redraws those boundaries this year. The 3rd District will have to shrink geographically to meet the population target. In one scenario, the 12-county district would lose as many as four counties. "It's a terrible political situation to be in, to be opining as to what you do, what you will give up," said Womack, a Republican who took office Jan. 1.