OPINION | OTHERS SAY: The horrible, very bad, no good Super Bowl

America, today we're asking for something this nation's sports fans are not always noted for: restraint. Sunday at approximately XXX minutes past V o'clock is kickoff for the National Football League's 55th championship game, Super Bowl LV (arguably the most costly and pretentious event this side of an LV handbag). Topping off what could generously be described as an asterisk season, the nation's lonely eyes turn to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for the final coup de grace.

But the really high-stakes action won't be in the socially distanced "Ray-Jay" stadium, which is hosting thousands of vaccinated health care workers, incidentally, but in gathering places across the country where average, vaccine-free fans will party and potentially turn this year's game into Superspreader Bowl I.

That's right, none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci has put the word out that this is not the year to gather in bars or restaurants or with neighbors or friends or even with relatives who don't live under the same roof. This is the year to "lay low and cool it."

The nagging concern now is that the 2020 NFL football season won't be the only asterisk-laden one: The prospects for the fall aren't looking so great either. And so we can surely forgive adults who, against Fauci's guidance, might be inclined to consume one or two alcoholic beverages during the big game. We've earned at least that.