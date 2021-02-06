Ousted Burma lawmakers request international help

Supporters of the resistance to Burma’s military coup offer fl owers to police Friday as four arrested activists appear in court in Mandalay. Hundreds of students and teachers have taken to Burma’s streets to demand that the military hand power back to elected politicians. More photos at arkansasonline.com/26burma/. (AP)

RANGOON, Burma -- Hundreds of members of Burma's deposed ruling party declared themselves Friday to be the sole legitimate representatives of the people and asked for international recognition as the country's government, as protests against the military takeover swelled.

Nearly 300 politicians from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party announced they had named a committee to carry out the functions of Parliament, according to a National League for Democracy party Facebook page. In a letter to the United Nations and the international community posted on social media, the party also asked for targeted sanctions and for businesses to cut ties with the military, which has vast lucrative holdings.

The party promised to act "in the best interests of our people and in the very essence of democracy."

The lawmakers had been set to take their seats Monday in a new session of Parliament, when the military announced that it was taking power for a year and detained them, though most have since been released. It was not clear what, if any, practical effect the lawmakers' declaration would have. Several countries have denounced the coup, and the U.S. has threatened new sanctions.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnYPrAcPMqY]

Resistance has been gathering steam ever since the takeover -- seen internationally as a setback in the Southeast Asian country, which had been making significant, if uneven progress, toward democracy after decades of military rule. Military push-back is ramping up as well, and the latest politician detained was Win Htein, a senior member of Suu Kyi's party. Suu Kyi and President Win Myint are also under house arrest -- and have been charged with minor offenses, seen by many as merely providing a legal veneer for their detention.

In the largest rallies since the takeover, hundreds of students and teachers took to Burma's streets Friday to demand the military hand power back to elected politicians. Demonstrations spread to several parts of the country, even in the tightly controlled capital.

Opposition to the coup began initially with people banging pots and pans outside their windows in Rangoon, the country's largest city -- under the cover of darkness each evening to avoid being targeted. But now people are being more vocal and visible, and students and medical workers have led the charge.

About 400 protesters in total rallied at two universities in Rangoon, some flashing a three-fingered salute, a sign of resistance borrowed from "The Hunger Games" movies, that they adopted from anti-government protesters in neighboring Thailand. They chanted "Long live Mother Suu" -- a reference to Suu Kyi -- and "We don't want military dictatorship."

At the city's Dagon University, many carried papers printed with images of red ribbons -- the symbol of the civil disobedience campaign that activists and Suu Kyi's party has called for.

"I believe we will have to lead this movement," said student Min Han Htet. "All the people, including the students, will have to bring down the military junta. We will have to make sure that juntas never appear again in the next generation."

There was also at least one demonstration Friday in Naypyitaw -- highly unusual for the city, which was purpose-built under the previous military government, has a heavy military presence and lacks the tradition of protest of the former capital, Rangoon. Medical personnel at the city's biggest hospital gathered behind a big banner condemning the coup. Medical personnel have been at the forefront of the resistance.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/26burma/]

The military has tried to quash the opposition with selective arrests and by attempting to block Facebook to prevent users from organizing demonstrations. The blocking of Facebook has been only partially successful but is still a blow in a country where it is the primary tool for accessing information on the internet for most people since traditional media outlets are state-controlled or self-censored.

According to Burma's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, at least 134 officials or lawmakers and 18 civil-society activists were detained by the military in the takeover, though some already have been released.

Supporters show a three-finger salute of protest while four arrested activists make a court appearance in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Hundreds of students and teachers have taken to Myanmar's streets to demand the military hand power back to elected politicians, as resistance to a coup swelled with demonstrations in several parts of the country. (AP Photo)

Min Nyi Nyi Kon, center left, Pyae Sone Aung, right, Ye Win Tun, left, and Saw Oak Kar Oo, center right, show a three-finger salute of protest during their court appearance in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Hundreds of students and teachers have taken to Myanmar's streets to demand the military hand power back to elected politicians, as resistance to a coup swelled with demonstrations in several parts of the country. (AP Photo)

Myanmarese refugees in India participate in a protest against the ousting of Myanmar's elected government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in New Dehi, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Myanmar's ilitary seized power shortly before a new session of Parliament was to convene on Monday and detained Suu Kyi and other top politicians. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

In this image from a video taken on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Win Htein flashes the three fingers protest gesture as a symbol of defiance in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. The 79-year old Win Htein, a senior member from the party of Myanmar’s deposed national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has become the latest prominent politician to be arrested as the country’s new military government seeks to deal with continuing resistance to its Monday seizure of power. (AP Photo)

A supporter shows a three-finger salute of protest while four arrested activists make a court appearance in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Hundreds of students and teachers have taken to Myanmar's streets to demand the military hand power back to elected politicians, as resistance to a coup swelled with demonstrations in several parts of the country.(AP Photo)

Staffers of the University Hospital hold signs that read "Protect democracy" and "Reject the military coup. Free our president. Respect our Votes" during a civil disobedience gathering Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. A senior member of Myanmar's deposed ruling party has become the latest prominent politician arrested as the country's new military government confronts continuing resistance to its seizure of power. (AP Photo)

Teachers from the Yangon Education University hold signs in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. A senior member of Myanmar's deposed ruling party has become the latest prominent politician arrested as the country's new military government confronts continuing resistance to its seizure of power. The signs read "Civil Disobedience Myanmar Teachers." (AP Photo)

A woman sheds tears while four arrested activists make a court appearance in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Hundreds of students and teachers have taken to Myanmar's streets to demand the military hand power back to elected politicians, as resistance to a coup swelled with demonstrations in several parts of the country. (AP Photo)