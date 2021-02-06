Parkview starts strong, holds off Hall

Hints of a blowout came early, but the Little Rock Parkview Patriots had to hold off a challenge from the Little Rock Hall Warriors for a 69-59 victory at Charles Ripley Arena on Friday night.

Parkview (14-2, 7-1 5A-Central) scored first and led throughout, but runs by Hall from a 19-point second-quarter deficit left the outcome in doubt until late.

"We knew Hall was never going to give up," Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said. "This rivalry has been pretty historic, so I knew their guys were going to be ready to play."

A layup by senior forward Racie Phillips put Hall within 49-40 with 1:33 left in the third quarter.

Hall (2-9, 0-5) was within 53-46 after senior guard Brock Wesley hit two free-throw attempts in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. It was the closest Hall had been since late in the first quarter.

"We played hard," Hall assistant coach Ahmad Martin said.

Jon Coleman, Hall's head coach, did not attend the game for unspecified reasons.

Wesley's points were the last for Hall until Parkview built a 65-46 lead with 2:58 left in the game.

The highlight of Parkview's late run came midway through the fourth quarter and featured a freshman on defense. Hall trailed 56-46 but had a chance to stay in reach on a fastbreak. Hall junior guard Jaylon Sisk drove the length of Parkview's lane, but his layup attempt was blocked by freshman center Dallas Thomas.

Thomas' block started a Parkview fastbreak completed by junior guard Jaylen Thomas-Miller's three-pointer that gave Parkview a 61-46 lead with 4:02 left.

"I felt like that kind of gave us the cushion we needed," Thurman said. "That definitely was a pivotal play."

Thomas and junior guard J.K. Sanders each scored 15 points to lead Parkview. Thomas-Miller scored 14.

"[Thomas] is a very talented young man," Thurman said. "He's really part of the future of this program."

Wesley led Hall with 20 points. Sophomore guard Carson Backus scored 11.

Parkview's largest first-half lead came at 28-9 after a three-point shot by Thomas-Miller with 6:12 left in the second quarter.

Thomas-Miller's basket would preface Hall's most significant run of the game. Hall, burdened by turnovers, scored on eight of its next 10 possessions. A tip-in by Phillips put Hall within 35-26 with 2:12 left in the second quarter.

Layups by senior guard Keylon Harris and Sanders left Parkview with a 39-26 halftime lead.

Hall had 10 turnovers in the first half but just five in the second.

"Every day, Parkview is going to come out and play hard," Martin said. "They play hard defensively, so you have to take care of the ball."