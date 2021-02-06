Plea in threats draws 5 years

A 31-year-old Little Rock man who threatened to blow up the city's 911 dispatch center is on his way to prison for five years, sentencing papers filed on Friday show.

LeMario Jamal Mosley has been jailed since his April 18 arrest, about 4½ hours after the Little Rock Police Department's communication center received a 10 a.m. phone call from a man "who asked a series of threatening questions," court records show.

"911, have y'all ever been blown the f * * * up?" the man said when his call was answered by center employee Eutica McHenry. The caller later stated, "I'm finna [sic] kill all you b * * * * * *, you too b * * * *, get off my phone."

The communications center traced the cellphone call to 4610 Cobb St., but police did not find anyone there. The phone was later tracked to 3701 Malloy St. where residents directed officers to a back room where they found Mosley, a visitor at the house, "pretending to sleep," according to an arrest report.

A phone in the room showed several calls had been made to police communications, and the device showed it had blocked calls from a police officer's phone. Those calls had been made in an earlier attempt by police to contact the threatening caller.

Mosley "adamantly" denied making the threatening call, the report said.

Mosley pleaded guilty to first-degree terroristic threatening in exchange for the five-year prison sentence from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton in an arrangement negotiated by deputy prosecutor Lauren Eldridge and public defender Matt Ford. The charge is a Class D felony that carries up to 15 years for repeat offenders like Mosley.

This will be Mosley's second trip to prison, court records show.

In June 2016, he accepted a two-year sentence by pleading guilty to second-degree battery, a Class D felony, for attacking a deputy in the jail. According to an arrest report, Mosley attacked Deputy Vickie Clark in April 2016 after she pepper-sprayed him for refusing repeated commands to return to his bunk. He had been in jail since February 2016 on misdemeanor counts of terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct, court records show.

Mosley has convictions for aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, residential burglary and felony theft.

Court records show that Mosley's mental health has been called into question before. In 2012, he was briefly hospitalized when he showed apparent psychotic symptoms but doctors could not definitively diagnose him, although at one point they suspected his problems were related to substance abuse.

A court-ordered examination in February 2015, conducted as part of criminal proceedings, found no mental illness with a diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder and both marijuana and alcohol abuse. Doctors said he also appeared to have borderline intellectual functioning or possibly a learning disability.

In December 2015, he was committed to the State Hospital for six weeks after being diagnosed with bipolar schizoaffective disorder. His 33-year-old brother, Joe Lamont Wilson of Little Rock, had petitioned the courts to have Mosley committed, reporting that Mosley had gotten out of jail a couple of weeks and had stopped taking the medication prescribed for his mental health.

Mosley had punched him in the face and had been otherwise acting strangely and aggressively, including making death threats against family members, Wilson stated in the petition.

"One minute he is fine and the next minute he is off the hinges," Wilson stated in the petition. "He is like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde."