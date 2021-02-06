Power goes out for 4,000 Entergy customers in Little Rock

About 4,000 Entergy costumers lost power Saturday afternoon in downtown Little Rock and areas south of downtown between Interstate 630 and Interstate 30, according to Entergy spokesman David Lewis.

Lewis said Saturday afternoon that he was not yet sure about the cause of the outage, but that problems began at 4:11 p.m. at the substation on 23rd Street and Spring Street.

"I wish I knew what happened in that substation, but usually we don't," Lewis said. "Sometimes it's just a random piece of equipment fails."

According to Lewis, crews were working Saturday evening to restore power to as many customers as possible by rerouting the power around problem areas.

"We are in the process of doing some switching to get some of the customers back on as quickly as we can," Lewis said. "What that means is, with all these lines and the routes that they follow, sometimes you can route the power around the thing that's malfunctioning."