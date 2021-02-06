Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., livestreams services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays; and prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays, on YouTube at bit.ly/3anmWlU and Facebook. (501) 375-2342.

• First Christian Church, 14411 Taylor Loop, will have a service available at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook at bit.ly/36N20nM and on YouTube at bit.ly/38VN35m. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., livestreams its Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook at bit.ly/3a4yQzX. (501) 372-1023.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., will livestream services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays on YouTube at bit.ly/2G4O3bu and will hold in-person services at that time. Information on in-person services is at gracelutheranlr.org or (501) 663-3631.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds "The Journey" at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and YouTube; links are on its website. hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 901 S. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 10 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 8 a.m., contemporary at 9 a.m. and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., will have a limited in-person service and livestream on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and hold Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, makes its weekly worship services available on YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays at bit.ly/37S7AGY. (501) 753-1109.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, will livestream its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, streams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/2P4QRGl, on YouTube at bit.ly/30YggXM and at phumc.com. (501) 664-3600.

• Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will hold drive-thru Communion (with masks) during its service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Those attending the service in the church's parking lot can watch the service using their data plan on a mobile device or tune to 105.7 FM. The church holds a livestreamed Eucharist at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/stmarkslr; on YouTube at bit.ly/2yYKwY4 and at lovesaintmarks.org/videos. Outdoor Eucharist postponed until further notice. Email mmccain@st-marks.com to join the Good Book Club's Zoom discussion on Sunday mornings. The church will be accepting donated paperbacks for inmates at the Hawkins Women's Unit at Wrightsville now through Feb. 14. (501) 225-4203.

• Second Baptist Church, 820 Short St., England, meets in person with Sunday School at 9:30 and livestreams services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tinyurl.com/je2j832. The church will hold a health fair today in its parking lot with free covid-19 screenings, glucose and cholesterol screenings and temperature and blood-pressure checks. Appointments not required. (501) 842-2267.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will hold adult Sunday School and youth Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Sundays and children's Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 227-0000.

• St. Anne Catholic Church, 6150 Remount Road, North Little Rock, posts homilies to its website, saintannenlr.org. (501) 753-3977.

• St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville, will livestream Mass in English at 9 a.m. and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. Sundays at livestream.com/stjoseph. (479) 442-0890.

• St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., will hold services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/frcarey. (501) 753-3578.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., will have online services only this weekend. The Holy Eucharist will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Sunday on YouTube at bit.ly/trinitylittlerock. Weekday services continue online at 8:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.; updates at trinitylittlerock.org. (501) 372-0294.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at trinitypreslr.com. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., will livestream services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, is holding church services online by invitation at 11 a.m. Sundays. Contact uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503 for an invitation.

• University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., through its Little Rock Congregations Study, will host a facilitated dialogue on education, featuring congregations and nonprofits, talking about issues important to their communities on Zoom from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Register at bit.ly/397fxsw or contact Rebecca Glazier at raglazier@ualr.edu for more information.

