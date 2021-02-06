Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Flagstaff in the eighth

BEST BET Ace Destroyer in the sixth

LONG SHOT Diggin Gold in the fourth

MEET 18-63 (28.6%)

* * * *confident choice

* * * plenty to like

* * things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

OPTIMUS KAT finished second, while 7 lengths clear of third, in a front-running two-turn race at Churchill. SUPER WISE contested the pace in a fifth-place route finish at Turfway, and that race has produced multiple winners. He is also adding blinkers. BEAUCETTE'S EKATI has recorded in-the-money finishes at Churchill and Keeneland, and he picks up the leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Optimus Kat;Vazquez;Lukas;5-2

3 Super Wise;Morales;Hollendorfer;7-2

6 Beaucette's Ekati;Geroux;Barkley;3-1

8 Gainer;Talamo;Moquett;6-1

4 Nugget of Grace;Mojica;Smith;10-1

2 Galilee;Camacho;Jones;12-1

1 Tango Kilo;Arrieta;Von Hemel;15-1

5 Kick Some Tale;Cohen;Fires;8-1

9 Flat Reward;Rocco;Von Hemel;20-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

GREELEY AND BEN finished second in a fast $10,000 claiming race Jan. 23. He benefits from having a race over the track, and he loves to win. CLEAR THE MINE rallied to an easy win against starter allowance rivals on opening day, and a similar effort may prove good enough to repeat. PADDY O'DINI has recorded consecutive wins at Delta and Churchill for trainer Robertino Diodoro, and his Beyer figures also make him a contender.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Greeley and Ben;Tohill;Ortiz;6-1

5 Clear the Mine;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

4 Paddy O'Dini;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

6 White Wolf;Bowen;Holthus;15-1

2 Riverboat Gambler;Loveberry;Morey;7-2

8 Exulting;Talamo;Sadler;5-1

3 Kitchen Fire;Mojica;McKnight;12-1

1 Olson;Morales;Garcia;6-1

9 May We All;Hall;Haran;20-1

1a Unscathed;Morales;Garcia;6-1

7 Tough Stuff;Hamilton;Mason;15-1

3 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

OVERDRESSED won races at Churchill and Keeneland last fall, and he benefits from a good recent race at Turfway Park. CREDIT ENHANCEMENT was a clear maiden sprint winner at Churchill just two races back, and she is back sprinting after taking on two-turn stake rivals at Remington. GOLDEN GRANT has rallied to second in back-to-back races, and she has earned competitive Beyer figures and is treated with Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Overdressed;Garcia;Maker;3-1

1 Credit Enhancement;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

5 Golden Grant;Cabrera;Ortiz;5-1

7 Artie's Rose;Cohen;Maker;5-2

8 Perfect Impression;Geroux;Cox;8-1

6 Happygobucky;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

2 Parkin in the Rear;Court;Vance;15-1

3 Sheshappy;Mojica;Zito;20-1

4 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

DIGGIN GOLD is an exceptionally quick filly who is wearing blinkers for the first time, and she represents winning connections. MOTOWN GIRL has earned the fastest Beyer figures in third-place finishes at Churchill, and she continues to train like a nice filly. SIANARA was one-paced in her career debut in September at Churchill, but her recent works are upbeat. She is treated with Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Diggin Gold;Arrieta;D'Amato;15-1

3 Motown Girl;Cohen;Calhoun;3-1

4 Sianara;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

7 Knot Anymore;Geroux;Cox;4-1

5 Tappin Into Summer;Rocco;Stewart;9-2

9 Villareggia;Talamo;Matthews;6-1

1 Dial Dish;WDe La Cruz;Von Hemel;6-1

6 Blame the Red Cat;Quinonez;Milligan;10-1

8 Caged Bear;Eramia;Jackson;30-1

5 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $20,000

SOUTHSIDE SWIG set a rapid pace in a third-place return to the races, and the lightly raced and improving gelding is the one to catch. WYOMING CONQUEST has been consistently competitive at this condition in Kentucky, and he has enough speed to be in a striking position turning into the stretch. CHANGE DIRECTION earned competitive Beyer figures sprinting at Hawthorne, and he is back at his best distance after contesting a strong two-turn pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Southside Swig;Eramia;Smith;9-2

10 Wyoming Conquest;Cabrera;Ortiz;3-1

6 Change Direction;Loveberry;Holthus;15-1

8 Rogallo;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;5-1

2 Golden Tiger;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

1 Jack Van Berg;Court;Cox;10-1

9 The Big Bluff;Arrieta;Hobby;4-1

3 Limbo's Promise;FDe La Cruz;Anderson;8-1

4 Tapalist;Vazquez;Gladd;6-1

7 East Moon Lake;Harr;Rhea;30-1

6 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

*ACE DESTROYER was consistently competitive throughout his 2020 campaign, and he contested a strong pace in a deceptively good third-place return Jan. 23. JERRYS PRIDENJOY has not raced in four months, but he competed at a higher class level last season for high-percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro. HE'S MEANT TO BE has recorded a bullet work since finishing fifth at a higher claiming price on opening day, and he is switching to a leading rider in Ramon Vazquez.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Ace Destroyer;Camacho;Garcia;6-1

12 Jerrys Pridenjoy;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

8 He's Meant to Be;Vazquez;McKnight;10-1

1 Carpe Victoriam;Mojica;Sadler;3-1

5 Flat Lucky;Cabrera;Moquett;6-1

9 He's So Zazzy;WDe La Cruz;Martin;12-1

7 Please the Court;Arrieta;Gladd;20-1

3 Splash for Gold;Hamilton;Mason;8-1

2 Bar Stool Budget;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;10-1

6 El Venue;Morales;Morse;15-1

10 Recount;Loveberry;Martin;15-1

11 Mine My Time;Felix;Riecken;30-1

7 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

*SHOPLIFTED has been on the bench since August, but he closed 2020 with consecutive third-place finishes in Grade I races in New York. GREEN LIGHT GO has had trouble getting to races after a tremendous 2-year-old campaign. The 4-year-old is working smartly and must be respected. PLANE TALK drew a favorable post for a sprinter with speed, and his best effort puts him in the chase.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Shoplifted;Santana;Asmussen;8-5

4 Green Light Go;Garcia;Hollendorfer;5-2

8 Plane Talk;Arrieta;Robertson;8-1

1 Royal Daaher;Cabrera;DiVito;7-2

7 Takes Two to Tango;Quinonez;Garcia;10-1

5 Special Reserve;Gonzalez;Morse;8-1

3 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;15-1

2 Shackleford's Joy;Vazquez;Lukas;15-1

8 The King Cotton. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

FLAGSTAFF was narrowly defeated in his last two races in California by C Z Rocket, who finished second in the Breeders' Cup Sprint. Furthermore, his company line is dotted with Grade I winners. SEVEN NATION ARMY won a fast allowance race at Churchill rounding out his 2020 season, and he is a three-time winner at Oaklawn. STRIKE POWER is a graded stake winning sprinter who may be the controlling speed for red-hot connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Flagstaff;Geroux;Sadler;8-5

2 Seven Nation Army;Vazquez;Moquett;9-2

1 Strike Power;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

5 Boldor;Cabrera;Asmussen;5-1

6 Mr. Jagermeister;Bowen;Lund;4-1

4 Mucho;Talamo;Ortiz;8-1

9 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

THIS GIRL DOES has three months of encouraging workouts, including bullet gate works at Oaklawn and Remington. She is also a half-sister to a stake winner. MY GRACE was disqualified for interference in the stretch in a clear debut win at Arlington, and she will appreciate a drop in state-bred company. SPURWINK LANE showed speed in two races in 2020, and she finished her recent preparations with a bullet gate work Jan. 27.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 This Girl Does;Talamo;Moquett;6-1

9 My Grace;Vazquez;Moysey;3-1

6 Spurwink Lane;Loveberry;Villafranco;7-2

8 Longntall;Cabrera;Ortiz;10-1

4 Daigle;Felix;McKellar;8-1

12 Sarahs Home;Thompson;Dixon;9-2

14 Moonshine Princess;Arrieta;Morse;3-1

2 Kaboom Baby;Quinonez;Witt;8-1

7 Janet's Rocket;Mojica;Cates;12-1

10 Candyssongdance;Harr;Rhea;12-1

5 Toms Maximillian;Tohill;Smith;30-1

13 My Dams Atitude;Felix;Puhl;4-1

11 Heated Argument;Morales;Gonzalez;20-1

3 Spot's Maine Girl;Feletcher;Fires;30-1

Exotic possibilities

The fourth race starts a daily double, and I like Diggin Gold and Motown Girl. I'll hook them up with Southside Swig, Change Direction and Wyoming Conquest in the fifth. The sixth race begins a Pick-4, and using my top three selections should have the race covered. I like Green Light Go and Shoplifted in the seventh. Seven Nation Army and Flagstaff are must-use runners in the eighth. I recommend using my top four selections in the ninth.