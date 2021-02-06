Rogers man shot three times

BENTONVILLE -- A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting of a Rogers man.

Erick Daniel Avelar Mejia was charged as an adult Friday with accomplice to attempted capital murder, accomplice to battery and battery. He is being held without bond in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said officers received a call at 5 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at 803 E. Greenfield St.

Cody Lupica, 25, of Rogers was confronted by two people he had been having a verbal conflict with on the telephone earlier that day, Foster said. One of the suspects shot Lupica twice in the wrist and abdomen, Foster said.

Lupica was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing, Foster said.