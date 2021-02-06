STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 95,

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 87

Marquis Eaton tossed in a career-high 32 points and handed out nine assists as Arkansas State University knocked off Louisiana-Lafayette at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Eaton hit 8 of 10 shots from the floor and was 13 of 14 from the free-throw line as the Red Wolves (7-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) overcame a 38-36 halftime deficit to defeat the Ragin Cajuns (13-5, 7-4) for the first time in three meetings this season.

Caleb Fields added 20 points on 8 of 11 shots from the floor. Malcolm Farrington scored 13 points and Norchad Omier chipped in with 9 points and a team-high 9 rebounds. Dou Gueye paced the Ragin Cajuns with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Both teams put together good shooting efforts. The Red Wolves were 33 of 58 (56.9%) from the floor while the Ragin Cajuns were 32 of 61 (52.5%). Louisiana-Lafayette held a 35-24 advantage on the boards and a 40-32 edge in points in the paint.

The Ragin Cajuns held as much as a 12-point lead in the first half, grabbing a 26-14 advantage at the 9:21 mark. Arkansas State's largest lead (83-69) came with 3:17 remaining.

TEXAS STATE 57, UALR 47

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock was held to 38.6% shooting from the floor and to its lowest point total of the year in a loss to Texas State on Friday afternoon at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

Nikola Maric led the Trojans (10-8, 6-5 Sun Belt) with 12 points. Ruot Monyyong grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for UALR.

Alonzo Sule led Texas State (12-6, 6-3) with 10 points, but the Bobcats had three other players score nine points.

Texas State led 37-24 at the half and held as much as a 17-point (45-28) advantage in the second half. UALR was never closer than 10 points in the second half.

The Trojans were 17 of 44 from the floor, including a 5 of 18 effort from beyond the arc. Texas State hit 23 of 49 from the floor and was 4 of 13 on three-pointers. Texas State held a 30-27 edge on the boards. UALR led 30-22 in points in the paint.

Marko Lukic added nine points for UALR while Monyyong led the Trojans in steals with three.

SUN BELT WOMEN

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 52

ARKANSAS STATE 49

Arkansas State University suffered a second-quarter letdown and never recovered in a loss to Louisiana-Lafayette at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La.

Louisiana-Lafayette outscored the Red Wolves 15-6 in the second quarter to take a 29-23 halftime lead. Arkansas State went the first 7:03 of the second quarter without scoring a point, allowing the Ragin Cajuns to go on a 10-0 run.

The Ragin Cajuns (8-5, 7-1 Sun Belt) increased their lead to 37-23 at the 7:30 mark of the third quarter and saw their lead dwindle to two points three times in the fourth quarter before holding on for the victory.

Jada Stinson led Arkansas State (9-6, 4-5) with 16 points while Peyton Martin put in 11 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Trinitee Jackson added 10 points. Karolina Szydlowska came up with 16 rebounds for the Red Wolves while Morgan Wallace notched 13 rebounds.

Skyler Goodwin led the Ragin Cajuns with 11 points.

ASU was 18 of 56 (32.1%) from the floor while Louisiana-Lafayette was 21 of 75 (28.0%).