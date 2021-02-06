Super Quiz: Surnames as Words

Someone whose job is to make bread, cakes, etc.
A wild animal similar to a small dog, with red-brown fur.
Someone whose job is to sell meat.
A building that Christians go to in order to worship.
Someone whose job is to make things from wood.
The substance that forms the main part of a tree.
Someone who makes dishes or other objects out of clay.
A sheet of paper in a book.
Someone in an airport or train station whose job is helping people with their suitcases.
ANSWERS
Baker
Fox
Butcher
Church
Carpenter
Wood
Potter
Page
Porter
