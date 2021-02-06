Sections
Super Quiz: Surnames as Words

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. Someone whose job is to make bread, cakes, etc.

  2. A wild animal similar to a small dog, with red-brown fur.

  3. Someone whose job is to sell meat.

  4. A building that Christians go to in order to worship.

  5. Someone whose job is to make things from wood.

  6. The substance that forms the main part of a tree.

  7. Someone who makes dishes or other objects out of clay.

  8. A sheet of paper in a book.

  9. Someone in an airport or train station whose job is helping people with their suitcases.

ANSWERS

  1. Baker

  2. Fox

  3. Butcher

  4. Church

  5. Carpenter

  6. Wood

  7. Potter

  8. Page

  9. Porter

