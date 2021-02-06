OPINION | EDITORIAL: The promised land

While the U.S. struggles to figure out how to get vaccines into more arms, the land of milk and honey appears to be an example to follow. Looking around the world, Israel's numbers seem to be among the best.

"With the start of the global vaccination campaign, countries have experienced unequal access to vaccines and varying degrees of efficiency in getting shots into people's arms," Bloomberg reports. "Israel's rate of inoculations dwarfs the efforts of other nations, with 57 doses administered for every 100 people. Most countries haven't yet given their first shots."

For a comparison, the U.S. is at 10 doses per 100 residents, and the UK is doing a little better at 15 doses.

The United States can learn from Israel's rollout. Data shows it'll be worth it if we do.

For America's part, it can better coordinate vaccine rollout with already existing government health-care programs like Medicare and Medicaid. And maybe President Biden made a good choice to reopen enrollment for a special window under the Affordable Care Act.

Data from Maccabi Healthcare Services shows that of the 163,000 Israelis given both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, only 31 were diagnosed with covid-19 during their first 10 days of full-strength protection.

And here's the kicker: The Times of Israel reported that not a single person in that group of 31 had to be hospitalized. Symptoms were light.

If you tell someone the vaccines in Israel have had a 92 percent success rate, they might think well, that's good. But if you show them only 31 people out of 163,000 got the virus, and at most some had a small headache and mild feeling of illness, that's a stark contrast to our country where we're seeing thousands continue to be hospitalized and die every day.

People who got this vaccine didn't need to be hospitalized. That means something. Namely, that there is a bit of good news among the covid stories.