Tools & Toys: "Home Office Solutions" and Airdog X5 Home Air Purifier

"Home Office Solutions"

What's to love: Are you still working from home while sitting on the couch or at the dining table? In addition to ideas and tips on setting up a comfortable and productive home office, this book provides many helpful suggestions on working from home.

What does it do: The full title of the book by Chris Peterson, is "Home Office Solutions, How to Set up an Efficient Work Space Anywhere in Your House." Information in the book will help the reader find space for an office, offers tips on how to organize the space, find a proper supportive office chair and good lighting. There is a chapter dedicated to how to work from home which includes suggestions on better video meetings, working at home with kids and the tax advantages of a home office. The book is filled with inspirational color photos and helpful diagrams. "Home Office Solutions" sells for $19.99. Visit Foxchapelpublishing.com for more information.

Airdog X5 Home Air Purifier

What's to love: Some air purifiers just collect pollutants. This air purifier uses technology that kills bacteria and mold that it removes from the air.

What does it do: The company says the purifier will clean a 400 square foot room in 20 minutes and will remove particles down to 0.0146 micron in size. The unit has six operating settings including a quiet sleep mode. The filters are washable and reusable. The purifier sells for $599. Visit airdogusa.com for more information.