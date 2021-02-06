Top DB calls Arkansas' CB coach the 'real deal'

One of the top defensive backs in the nation called Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter the “real deal” after Saturday’s virtual visit.

Carter and Coach Sam Piittman caught ESPN 4-star safety Myles Rowser’s attention.

“Coach Carter is the real deal and Coach Pittman has the program up,” Rowser said.

Rowser, 6-1, 185, of Belleville, Mich., has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Alabama, Michigan State, Florida, Florida State, Maryland and other programs. The visit helped the Razorbacks in his eyes.

“I can see myself playing there,” Rowser said. “Coach Carter is very up front and I think he can support me as a player. The whole staff seems genuine.”

He recorded 61 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles as a junior. ESPN also rates him the No. 13 safety and No. 181 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.

“They’re investing a lot into facilities and players,” said Rowser, who plans to visit Arkansas once the dead period is lifted.