Troop deployment to aid vaccinations

Christy Pohl, assistant director of the Public Health Service Division of the Winnebago County Health Department, prepares to administer a dose of Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine Friday at a high school in Rockford, Ill. Video at arkansasonline.com/26hancock/. (AP/Rockford Register Star/Scott P. Yates)

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon will deploy troops to assist in getting Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus, the White House said Friday.

Coronavirus senior adviser Andy Slavitt announced that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a request for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It means that about 1,000 active-duty military personnel will deploy to help state vaccination centers.

President Joe Biden has called for setting up 100 such centers around the country within a month. Two are opening in California, and Slavitt said military personnel will arrive at those centers in a little over a week.

Slavitt said the military will play a critical role in supporting vaccination sites, helping administer thousands of shots a day.

Currently about 6.9 million Americans have received the full two-dose regimen required to get maximum protection from the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. That translates to about 2% of the population.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

To reach widespread or herd immunity, about 70% to 85% of Americans must be vaccinated. The U.S. is in a race with the virus, which is spawning mutations that may prove resistant to vaccines.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have dropped at U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care facilities over the past few weeks, offering a glimmer of hope that health officials attribute to the start of vaccinations, an easing of the post-holiday surge and better prevention, among other reasons.

More than 153,000 residents of the country's nursing homes and assisted-living centers have died of covid-19, accounting for 36% of the U.S. pandemic death toll, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Many of the roughly 2 million people who live at such facilities remain cut off from loved ones because of the risk of infection. The virus still kills thousands of them each week.

The overall trend for long-term care residents is improving, though, with fewer new cases recorded and fewer facilities reporting outbreaks. Coupled with better figures for the country overall, it's cause for optimism even if it's too early to declare victory.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLWb2R-ihpI]

"We definitely think there's hope and there's light at the end of the tunnel," said Marty Wright, who heads a nursing home trade group in West Virginia.

Nursing homes have been a priority since vaccinations began in mid-December, and the federal government says 1.5 million long-term care residents have received at least an initial dose.

Researchers and industry leaders say they are seeing marked improvements after months in which some nursing homes lost dozens of residents to the disease and had to keep others in semi-isolation for protection. Some 2,000 nursing homes are now virus-free, or about 13% nationally, according to an industry group, and many are dealing with far fewer cases than before.

In West Virginia, where about 30% of the state's roughly 2,080 covid-19 deaths occurred at long-term care centers, fewer outbreaks are happening and fewer residents are requiring hospitalization, said Wright, chief executive of the West Virginia Health Care Association. Pennsylvania-based Genesis HealthCare, which operates more than 325 nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and senior living communities in 24 states, has noted similar improvements, said spokeswoman Lori Mayer.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, an industry trade organization, said Thursday that data from about 800 nursing homes where initial vaccine doses were administered in late December offered promising results. Cases among residents fell by 48% at homes where immunizations had occurred, compared with a 21% decline at nonvaccinated facilities nearby. Meanwhile, cases among employees dropped by 33% at vaccinated homes, compared with 18% at nonvaccinated facilities.

After reaching a high of almost 73,600 new weekly cases in long-term care facilities nationwide in mid-December, the number was down 31% by late January, to about 50,000 new cases per week, an Associated Press analysis found. Still, the most recent weekly count is 18% higher than the seven-day period that ended on Thanksgiving, when numbers started climbing.

FINES FOR MASKLESS

Separately, the Transportation Security Administration is beefing up its enforcement of a federal mask mandate, announcing Friday that people who refuse to comply could face fines of more than $1,000.

The agency announced that it is recommending fines ranging from $250 for a first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenders. "Aggravating" or "mitigating" factors could result in higher penalties, the agency said.

Biden last month signed an executive order requiring that travelers wear masks when in airports, at bus, ferry and rail stations, and when flying commercially or riding buses and trains. The order took effect Tuesday and will stay in place until May 11.

While the Transportation Security Administration strongly encouraged people to wear masks when going through airport security checkpoints, under the previous administration the agency had no authority to sanction those who refused. Biden's executive order changes that, giving that agency and others more tools to enforce the requirement.

Passengers can be asked to leave a station, be denied boarding or asked to leave a train, ferry, bus or airplane. Local agencies also can report scofflaws to the Transportation Security Administration for further action.

The agency issued the new directives Jan. 31. For ground transportation, passengers have to be told -- when they buy tickets and again before departure -- that scofflaws "may be subject to penalties under federal law."

Health experts say that wearing a mask is critical to stopping the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which last year said it would not enforce mask violations, has said it will ensure compliance with the new mandate.

U.K. QUARANTINES

On Friday, the U.K. government said everyone arriving in the U.K. from countries identified as coronavirus hot spots will have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine starting Feb. 15 in a bid to stop new virus variants from reaching the country.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/26covid19/]

But authorities are facing criticism for delays in implementing the policy, which was announced in late January.

Under the plan, British citizens and residents returning from high-risk countries will have to quarantine in approved hotels near airports and seaports, patrolled by security guards, and will be billed for their stay.

International travel is already tight under current pandemic restrictions, with Britons barred from taking foreign holidays. People arriving from overseas already are required to show a negative coronavirus test and self-isolate in Britain, but enforcement is patchy.

The U.K. says it has sought advice from Australia and New Zealand, where quarantine hotels have been used to contain covid-19.

The main opposition Labor Party said it was "beyond comprehension" that the policy was only being introduced 50 days after a more transmissible strain of the virus from South Africa was identified. A party spokesman, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said the government was doing "too little, too late."

Some hotel chains said they were in talks with the government about taking part, but Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said others were concerned about their brand reputation being "tarnished" if they became associated with pandemic quarantines.

And Meher Nawab, chief executive of the London Hotel Group, questioned whether there was enough time to set the system up safely.

"To set all the processes up you need virologists to come and visit the property, you need to set up hygiene protocols -- that can't all be done overnight," he told the BBC. "The ventilation system has to be looked at very closely. I'm not sure what [the government] has set out can be done in this time."

Britain has experienced Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak with more than 110,000 confirmed deaths. It also has one of the world's fastest-moving vaccination campaigns. So far almost 10.5 million people, 20% of all adults, have received the first of two doses of a vaccine.

The U.K. government announced Friday that it plans to work with German biopharmaceutical firm CureVac to develop vaccines targeting emerging variants of covid-19. Public-health officials around the world are concerned about new virus strains that may be more contagious or resistant to existing vaccines.

The British government aims to give a shot to 15 million people by Feb. 15, including everyone older than 70 and those with underlying health conditions.

The government announced Friday that everyone in the U.K. older than 50 should have received at least one dose by May, a schedule that would mean local elections could be held across England as planned May 6.

"Democracy should not be canceled because of covid," said Constitution Minister Chloe Smith.

The government said in-person voting could be held safely despite the pandemic, but voters would have to provide their own pencils or pens to mark their ballots.

Information for this article was contributed by Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Jay Reeves, Carla K. Johnson, Adrian Sainz, Nicky Forster, Julie Bennett and Jill Lawless of The Associated Press; and by Lori Aratani and Michael Laris of The Washington Post.

National Guardsmen stand at a covid-19 vaccination site Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The stadium opened as a vaccination site Friday for people from the city’s Bronx neighborhood. More photos at arkansasonline.com/26covid19/. (AP/Mary Altaffer)