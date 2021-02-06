UAPB men's capsule

UAPB men at Alabama State

WHEN 4:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Ala.

RECORDS UAPB 3-14, 2-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alabama State 2-7, 2-7

SERIES UAPB leads 12-9

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Jr.17.46.5

G Joshuwan Johnson, 5-9, Jr.10.92.4

G Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.7.54.3

F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Sr.3.44.1

F Markedric Bell, 6-8, Sr.7.95.4

COACH George Ivory (139-262 in 13 seasons at UAPB)

ALABAMA STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kenny Strawbridge, 6-4, So.10.17.6

G D.J. Heath, 6-0, Sr.7.32.7

G D.J. Jackson, 6-2, Fr.2.02.5

F Jordan O'Neal, 6-6, So.6.15.3

F Brandon Battle, 6-8, Sr.10.27.0

COACH Mo Williams (2-7 in one season at Alabama State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBASU

60.8Points for61.8

80.6Points against69.6

-5.2Rebound margin+0.6

-3.8Turnover margin-1.1

36.8FG pct.36.1

30.23-pt pct.30.0

73.5FT pct.65.9

CHALK TALK Shaun Doss registered his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds in UAPB's 63-55 loss to Jackson State on Monday, the Golden Lions' sixth consecutive defeat. ...Alabama State opted out of nonconference play in 2020-21. ... UAPB enters the weekend last in the SWAC in three-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 42.9% from three-point range.