UAPB women's capsule

UAPB women vs. Alabama State

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Ala.

RECORDS UAPB 2-11, 1-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alabama State 7-1, 7-1

SERIES Alabama State leads 18-4.

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Tyler Pyburn, 5-9, So.6.72.8

G Kaila Walker, 5-5, So.11.13.1

G Jazzeem Bethea, 5-9, Jr.3.82.5

F Trasity Totten, 5-10, Sr.6.54.4

C Khadijah Brown, 6-3, Sr.13.89.6

COACH Dawn Brown (9-33 in two seasons at UAPB)

ALABAMA STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Ayana Emmanuel, 5-9, Jr.17.04.9

G Jayla Crawford, 5-7, Jr.12.42.9

G Dakiyah Sanders, 5-3, Fr.2.32.0

F Dereseia Randle, 6-2. So.0.41.8

F Shmya Ward, 6-0, Jr.16.810.3

COACH Freeda Freeman-Jackson (316-334 in 23 seasons at Alabama State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBASU

62.5Points for72.3

79.1Points against63.0

-4.5Rebound margin+8.5

-5.1Turnover margin-2.8

35.5FG pct.45.5

24.93-pt pct.37.6

66.0FT pct.65.4

CHALK TALK The Golden Lions are winless in their last six games, and enter today seeking their first victory since Jan. 2. ... Alabama State's 72.3 points scored per game and 45.5% shooting from the field lead the SWAC. ... UAPB's 4.3 blocks per game game are second most in the conference. ... Pouring 17.0 points per game, Hornets guard Ayana Emmanuel ranks third in the league in scoring.