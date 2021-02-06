UCA men's capsule

UCA men vs. McNeese State

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 3-13, 2-6 Southland Conference; McNeese State 7-10, 1-7

SERIES McNeese State leads 10-7

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Khaleem Bennett, 6-4, So.9.43.1

G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Sr.16.74.3

G Collin Coopers, 6-2, So.13.01.3

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.7.86.3

F SK Shittu, 6-9, Jr.5.35.1

COACH Anthony Boone (12-25 two seasons at UCA)

McNEESE STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G A.J. Lawson, 6-5, Sr.11.95.3

G Dru Kuxhausen, 6-0, Sr.12.82.4

G Collin Warren, 6-4, Fr.8.82.4

F Carlos Rosario, 6-8, Sr.10.95.4

F Keyshawn Feazell, 6-9, Sr.14.310.9

COACH Heath Schroyer (31-49 in three seasons at McNeese State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCAMSU

70.9Points for83.2

79.9Points against71.9

+1.7Rebound margin+4.7

-6.3Turnover margin+2.1

44.4FG pct.45.0

34.63-pt pct35.5

74.6FT pct.65.4

CHALK TALK UCA's Collin Coopers is averaging 13.0 points per game since returning for the Bears on Jan. 23. ... McNeese State leads the Southland Conference in scoring with 83.2 points per game. ... The Bears' last win came Jan. 6 against New Orleans. UCA is now winless in its last six games. ... Dru Kuxhausen's 43.1% from three-point range is second in the league.