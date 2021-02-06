VA team makes 2nd vaccine trip to cover veterans

VA nurse Shasta Dockery shows a deft touch in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to a Veteran during a vaccination clinic at the VA’s Pine Bluff Community Based Outpatient Clinic. (Special to The Commercial/Jeff Bowen)

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System made a second trip to vaccinate veterans in their Pine Bluff Community Based Outpatient Clinic this week.

Veterans age 75 and older were called by the covid-19 vaccination team and scheduled for appointments to receive the first dose. Those veterans fall in the Phase 1-B group under the state schedule for administering the vaccinations.

"We are calling and scheduling area veterans 75 and over, those on dialysis, undergoing chemotherapy, have spinal cord injuries, have had a transplant, and who are homeless," said Chris Durney, Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System public affairs officer.

VA nurse Shasta Dockery administered the covid-19 vaccination to approximately 20 veterans at the system's Pine Bluff Community Based Outpatient Clinic located at 2906 Market St. Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is providing the Moderna covid-19 vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is easier for health care professionals to handle because it does not have to be kept at ultra-low temperatures as is required with the Pfizer vaccine.

WWII Veterans Reuben Camp and Murel Norton arrived at the clinic during their appointment time to receive their first dose, which has to be repeated in 28 days.

The VA is prioritizing inoculations for veterans in accordance with the state's vaccination phases. Durney said officials are encouraging the vaccination of all their veterans and are administering them throughout the state of Arkansas based on availability.

A limited amount of weekly doses are provided, and according to Durney, health officials have gone through those supplies pretty quickly.

"We will expand our dose availability with increased shipments of the vaccine," he said.

The vaccination clinic at Pine Bluff is set to run every Wednesday from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Veterans Affairs nurse Shasta Dockery gives World War II veteran Reuben Camp a covid-19 vaccination at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System’s Pine Bluff clinic. (Special to The Commercial/Jeff Bowen)