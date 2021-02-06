Virus to dim Super Bowl cheer

Meredith Rolf, sitting in a room with chairs up on tables to encourage social distancing, has a beer while waiting for a friend to meet her for lunch Friday at Town Pump in Little Rock. Covid-19 has presented a unique challenge for bars and restaurants this Super Bowl Sunday, typically one of their busiest days of the year. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Like many celebrations and get-togethers during the pandemic, America's unofficial sports holiday, Super Bowl Sunday, will be more muted than in previous years, business owners and state officials said Friday.

While sports bars around the country look to Sunday for big profits, this year's Super Bowl during the coronavirus pandemic will be somewhat subdued, Arkansas restaurant owners and managers say.

Whether it is because of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's mandates on capacity limits or a general hesitation about gatherings,, bars and eateries are expecting smaller turnouts this year.

"It's going to hurt a little bit, but we'll still have a good day," said Brad Zakrzewski, a kitchen manager at Brewski Pub & Grub in Little Rock. "It won't be anything like it was if we were at full capacity, but for what we can do, it will be a good day."

The Little Rock bar that doubles as a nightclub is normally at its 500-person capacity for Super Bowl Sunday, but it will be limited to 170 people this year, according to Zakrzewski.

For public health officials, smaller Super Bowl crowds are a plus as they worry about super-spreader events with people hosting parties or packing into bars to watch the game.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist, urged Arkansans to avoid large crowds on Sunday.

"We are a little concerned about Super Bowl Sunday because that could also present us with an opportunity [for] super-spreading events, which we don't want," Dillaha said. "But in general I think we are on a downward trend -- it's really important for people to maintain their diligence. Our numbers are still way too high so we don't want to let up now."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, echoed similar comments in an interview with NBC this week, recommending people stay home and watch the game with immediate family members rather than attend a party.

But those who would prefer to watch Kansas City Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes duke it out with NFL legend Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at their favorite pub still can do so safely if they follow the state's guidelines, Hutchinson said.

"As long as the public health guidelines are followed, then small groups can gather to watch the game," Hutchinson said in a statement. "The restaurants and bars have strict guidelines to follow, and if everyone will do their part, then we can watch the game safely and not contribute to the spread of the virus."

Those guidelines include a 66% capacity limit on bars and restaurants; limiting groups to 10 people; keeping tables at least 6 feet apart; and wearing of masks.

Hutchinson, who let his 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol expire this week, said that if bars don't follow state-mandated guidelines on capacity limits and social distancing "then we can expect to see a spike in cases similar to what we saw after the Christmas holiday."

A potential spike like the one seen after Christmas is what has public health officials worried as deaths from the coronavirus climbed to record highs in December and January.

For bars and restaurants around the state, the Super Bowl is a minor respite for a year that hit the bar industry hard.

At Little Rock bar Town Pump, select tables will be cordoned off, a doorman will keep tabs on the bar's capacity and the bar has installed an air-filtration system, manager Amber Stewart said.

"It's been hard, we've been struggling for sure, but we're just trying to make it as best we can," Stewart said.

Drew Turner, the owner of On the Mark Sports Bar and Grill in Fayetteville, said Hutchinson's 11 p.m. curfew had been a bane for sports bar owners like himself as it mandated closure before some major sporting events ended.

While kick-off for the Super Bowl is scheduled for around 5:30 p.m., meaning it's unlikely to go past 11 p.m., Turner said the end of the curfew means he doesn't have to worry about a potential overtime spoiling the fun for his patrons.

During the 11 p.m. curfew, On the Mark wasn't able to show any UFC fights, parts of primetime NFL games and West Coast NBA games.

Turner said his bar usually gets 150 to 200 people for the Super Bowl, but it will be set up for only 75 to 80 this year.

"It's supposed to be the biggest sporting event for the year for us, so it's supposed to be the biggest day for us," Turner said.