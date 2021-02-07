1,341 cases added to state's virus count

The state tally of new cases of the coronavirus increased by more than 1,300 Saturday while deaths increased by 11, raising total state deaths to 5,061, according to data released from the Department of Health.

"There are 1,341 new covid-19 cases in Arkansas," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. "This is nearly 500 fewer new cases than this time last week."

The 1,341 new cases was a decline from Friday when the state counted 1,824 new cases -- the third daily increase in a row that was bigger than the one a week earlier.

The number of people hospitalized because of covid-19 continued to fall with 750 in hospitals as of Saturday afternoon, a decline of 58 from Friday. Virus patients on ventilators declined by 20 to 124.

"Let's ensure we're doing our part so these trends continue," the governor said.

Total active cases decreased by 133 to 16,811.

Arkansas' total number of covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March is now just over 306,000.

Counties with the most new cases as of Saturday include Pulaski with 178, Benton with 111, Washington with 107, Faulkner with 74 and Saline with 64.

Pharmacies, hospitals and other health care providers participating in the covid-19 vaccination effort received 559,750 doses of vaccine as of Saturday afternoon, an increase of 3,900 from Friday.

More than 18,400 additional doses were given Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered since the state began its vaccine rollout in mid-December to 369,898. That figure is about 66% of the total vaccine allocation Arkansas has received.

Walgreens and CVS pharmacies reported having administered 19,026 doses, an increase of 249 from the day before, according to the Health Department.

Arkansas' vaccine rollout remains in the Phase 1-B subgroups -- people 70 or older, as well as workers in higher education, kindergarten-through-12th-grade classrooms and child care.