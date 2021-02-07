Boldor takes King Cotton despite field's longest odds

HOT SPRINGS -- Class in its developmental stage took a step forward on a sloppy track Saturday.

Boldor, from the barn of trainer Steve Asmussen, was ridden by David Cabrera at 9-1 -- the longest odds in the field of six -- to a 1-length victory over Seven Nation Army in the $150,000, 6-furlong King Cotton Stakes in 1:09.86 before an estimated crowd of 2,350 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Seven Nation Army, the 7-2 third choice, finished a neck ahead of third-place Mr. Jagermeister, the clear leader through the head of the stretch. Flagstaff, the even-money favorite ridden by Florent Geroux, started with a significant class edge but started slowly and never contended. He showed late interest to finish fourth, 4 1/4 lengths behind the winner.

Boldor was in fourth, 2 1/2 lengths off Mr. Jagermeister's lead through an opening quarter-mile in 22.52.

"I thought I was going to be a little more off [the pace]," Cabrera said.

Seven Nation Army, a 6-year-old son of First Samurai trained by Ron Moquett and ridden by Ramon Vazquez, was in second through the quarter, 1 1/2 lengths behind Jagermeister and half a length in front of Strike Power, the 5-2 second choice who would finish fifth.

Mr. Jagermeister also led through the half in 45.78, but Seven Nation Army had closed in second to half a length and seemed full of run. Boldor was in fourth.

By the head of the stretch, Boldor had moved to within 3/4 lengths of Mr. Jagermeister's lead. Seven Nation Army was a head back in second. He was even with Mr. Jagermeister just inside the 3/16ths pole and held a narrow lead with 1/8th left to race.

"I thought he tried hard," Moquett said. "He didn't win, but it was a good race."

Boldor passed Seven Nation Army 100 yards from the wire.

"He broke really sharp," Cabrera said. "I just let him get comfortable. Pick a spot. He responded to me really good down the lane. I'm pretty happy that Steve gave me the opportunity, that's for sure."

Moquett and most other horsemen involved with the race expected Flagstaff to start much closer to the pace.

"When Flagstaff didn't break, it changed the whole dynamic of the race," Moquett said. "We went from sitting there to having to rush. That made a difference because it kind of took away from our fight down the stretch, but I understand the move [Geroux made on Flagstaff] because no one was going up there with [Mr. Jagermeister]."

Geroux said he was unsure why Flagstaff raced how he did.

"I just couldn't get him going," Geroux said. "He was just outpaced. I don't know if he didn't like the track. I just couldn't get him going. He was lost, and I was riding really hard. Made a nice finish at the end but just had too much to do."

Flagstaff's connections made the King Cotton his first start since Sept. 27. Though his time away from competition was a concern, he entered as the most class-tested horse in the field. The 7-year-old son of Speightstown and maternal grandson of A.P. Indy had run in seven graded-stakes -- with a record of 1-3-1 -- since a third-place finish in the Grade I, 6-furlong Saratoga Sprint Championship at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York on Oct. 5, 2019.

With no fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic, Flagstaff was also slow from the gate in last season's Grade III Count Fleet Sprint Handicap at Oaklawn, but returned from 10 lengths back to finish second in the 11-horse field, 3/4 lengths behind Whitmore.

Whitmore would advance to win the Grade I Breeders' Cup Sprint and the Eclipse Award as the 2020 male sprinter of the year.

Moquett, who also trains Whitmore, said despite the pace setup, he felt confident until late in Seven Nation Army on Saturday.

"I felt good," Moquett said. "I felt good until the very end. It was a great ride by David Cabrera [on Boldor]. The better horse won today. Hat's off to them. We'll re-rack them and shoot again."