The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 120 S. Izard St., commercial, Society, 11:39 p.m. Jan. 31, property value unknown.

72202

• 1200 Brookwood Dr., commercial, Mike Compton, 1:40 p.m. Feb. 4, property valued at $2,600.

72204

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road 598, residential, Tahanne Cooley, 3 p.m. Feb. 1, property valued at $522.

72209

• 12 Windsor Dr., residential, Sharon Hobbs, 7 p.m. Feb. 3, property valued at $51.

72211

• 15401 Chenal Parkway, commercial, Fitzroy Apartments, midnight Feb. 4, property valued at $6,000.

• 1601 N. Shackleford Road, Shamyia Frazier, 8 a.m. Feb. 3, property value unknown.

72223

• 14201 Kanis Road, commercial, Kalvin Haydon, midnight Feb. 4, property valued at $4,500.

• One Ayla Dr., commercial, Mianrizwan Ahmad, 1:54 a.m. Feb. 4, property valued at $7,700.

72227

• 2410 Glover St., commercial, Jaqueline Cooper, 1 a.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $245.

• 9501 N. Rodney Parham, commercial, Colin Barnes, 12:16 a.m. Feb. 4, property value unknown.