Calendar 2-7-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Barraque Street Church honors pastor

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate the first pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr. at 11:30 a.m. today. The public is invited to join the service by broadcast on the Barraque Street Baptist Church Facebook page, Pastor Sid on Youtube, or by calling (870) 522-7622. The guest speaker will be Dwight D. Townsend Sr. of Longley Baptist Church at Little Rock.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Gould City Council meets

The Gould City Council Meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Gould City Hall Courtroom, 301 N. Gould Ave., at Gould. Meetings are open to the public.

Ivy Center slates virtual city planning for future engineers

The Ivy Center for Education hosts a monthly Zoom meeting for middle and high school students enrolled in their Future Engineers' Program. Students are learning about virtual engineering concepts and city planning. Students interested in joining the Future Engineers Program may join the Zoom meeting from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. The Zoom meeting ID is 856 8296 4187 and Pass Code 351061, according to a news release. Sederick Charles Rice, Ph.D., an associate professor of biology, at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, instructs students in the use of Cities: Skylines. Details: Ivy Center President Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry, executive director, at Pberry867@gmail.com.

UAPB alumni to hold

conference call

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N Alumni, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Chapter, will hold its monthly meeting by conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. The call-in number is (978) 990-5000 and participant access code is 803130#, according to a news release. UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander will provide updates on the university's plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The standing committees will report on proposed activities. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate, according to the release.

Alphas prepare tax returns free for low to moderate

income residents

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will prepare free tax returns for low to moderate income families from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the academy building at Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave., according to a news release. For covid-19 safety measures, participants will be met at their cars and the tax preparer will call them when their return is ready. Participants must bring documents including picture ID, Social Security card and dates of birth for themselves and all family members they are claiming; W-2's for all jobs the person held in 2020 and any other tax related documents, bank routing number and account number if they are having the refund direct deposited. If the taxpayer is filing with their spouse, they should bring the spouse. Details: (501) 819-2048 or (501) 500-3918.

AKA, First Sisters seek scholarship applicants

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Omega Omega Chapter, and First Sisters Outreach Inc. are accepting scholarship applications from graduating female high school seniors who will be attending the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. March 22, according to a news release. Applications and eligibility requirements are available online at akadeltaomegaomega.com/scholarship.html or by emailing Ka'Lisa Stanfield at akadooscholar@gmail.com.

Chamber opens Business Expo survey

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking members and business owners for their thoughts on having the annual Business Expo, which was canceled last year due to the covid-19 pandemic. "While we are putting on our thinking caps to figure out a new way of serving you, we have one question: If the Pine Bluff Chamber were to host a business expo event this summer, would you, as a Chamber member or business owner, feel safe and commit to participate?" To complete the one question survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/VLSHYWQ.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, announces its regular monthly food giveaway and its summer food program. TOPPS will distribute food boxes in a drive-thru event Feb. 9 from 10:30 a.m. until all boxes are gone. The system will require people to stay in their cars. Organizers ask that participants don't bring animals. Also, TOPPS is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up Food Program. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under. TOPPS doesn't discriminate, according to the news release. Meals will be provided at TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Drive, through May 2021. The Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up meals will be available Monday through Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadine to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles for consideration by email. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Pine Bluff NAACP to meet

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its regular monthly membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Feb. 11. The Zoom link will be emailed to members who provided the branch with valid email addresses. Others who want to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com to request the link, according to a news release. Details: NAACP Branch President Wanda V. Neal, (870) 536-3141.

Veterans Legal Clinic set at Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. Thursday for veterans to receive free consultations. The clinic will be held at the Pine Bluff First Assembly Life Center – West Campus, 3206 S. Hazel St., according to a news release. Walk-ins are welcome. Veterans can discuss a variety of civil legal issues, including family law, consumer protection law, landlord tenant, public benefits, and criminal record sealing. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program will have representatives available to consult with veterans. Veterans may also contact the CALS Help Line at 1-800-950-5817. A mask or face covering is required at the legal clinic and social distancing guidelines are followed. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, 870-730-2000, ext. 7.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 11

House of Bread to give away food twice

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give away food at two drive-thru events, according to a news release. On Feb. 11 at 1 p.m., House of Bread will give away food from the partnership with the Legacy Center of West Dumas and Go Fresh USA. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. The church will open its regular food pantry Monday, Feb. 15, from 1-4:30 p.m. or once the 250 food boxes run out. Only one box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Everyone must bring proof of address, wear a mask and have a new intake form filled out for 2021. The police department will be on duty to direct traffic. Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread Apostle, (870) 872-2196.

Saturday, Feb. 13

ASC sets Valentine's Day Activity at FunDay

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will feature Pine Bluff native and artist Kimiara Johnson in the Second Saturday Family FunDay. Johnson will lead a Valentine's Day doll portfolio activity. ASC is offering both in-person and online participation in this event. Visitors can secure a spot between 12:30–3 p.m. Feb. 13 by registering at asc701.org/second-saturday-family-funday/, or calling (870) 536-3375. Walk-ins are also welcome. The session is limited to seven people per time slot. For those who prefer limited contact, free "take & make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 13. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 on ASC's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701/.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Kings Highway celebrates women's day

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate women's day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. The featured speaker will be Shere Morris, a member of Kings Highway. Due to covid-19, the church will celebrate virtually on the Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Mayor to give State of the City Address

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will deliver the State of the City Address at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Washington will share major accomplishments of the city from the past year as well as its goals for 2021, according to a news release. Due to Covid-19, capacity at the convention center will be limited. Safeguards such as social distancing and mask wearing will be implemented. The address will be streamed online.

Chamber to host drive-thru annual dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner as a drive-thru event from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 each, according to the Chamber newsletter. The event will feature two pasta dinner options, Chamber swag bags and the chance to briefly meet new Chamber staff members. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Details: Jennifer Kline, events and marketing manager at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110.

Saturday, Feb. 20

CrEATe Lab set

The Arts & Science Center's cooking program for youth, CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. The program is open to ages 10-17, with a maximum of seven students. The cost is $35. Partial scholarships are available. ASC has partnered with Anaya and her Kids Cook! team for the series. To register for the cooking program, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at (870) 536-3375.