CALENDAR EVENTS FOR THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Today

Soup to Go

CENTER RIDGE — A Soup to Go fundraiser to help send kids to church camp will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Center Ridge, 3631 Arkansas 92. Homemade soups will be sold for $10 per quart. Varieties of soup will include potato, cheddar broccoli, vegetable, beef taco and creamy chicken noodle. For more information, call the church at (501) 893-2714.

Tuesday

Callisto Quartet Concert

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will present the Callisto Quartet in a free concert at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St. Founded in 2016 at the Cleveland Institute of Music, the Callisto Quartet brings together Paul Aguila and Rachel Stenzel on violin, Eva Kennedy on viola and Hannah Moses on cello. The Callisto Quartet currently serves as the graduate string quartet-in-residence at the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University in Houston. For more information, call (501) 450-3265.

Fall Prevention and Home Safety Tips

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will offer a free virtual seminar, Fall Prevention and Home Safety Tips, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. The Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative will present information on how to identify and prevent the risk of falls, the physical and mental consequences of falling, resources for safety checks and exercises for fall prevention. The presenters will be Laura Spradley, outreach coordinator; and Leah Tobey, clinical coordinator, for the AGEC at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Register at https://uca-oce.secure.force.com/pmtx/evt__quickevent?id=a2B1I000002nclJUAQ.

Thursday – Saturday

Time Out for Tech 2021

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will offer a pandemic-altered version of its annual preview event for high school seniors, Time Out for Tech 2021. Sessions for students interested in the College of Arts and Humanities or the College of eTech or are undecided on their majors will visit ATU on Thursday. Previews for the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, as well as the College of Natural and Health Sciences,will be Friday, and for the College of Education and the College of Business, Saturday. The daily in-person programs will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., followed by an optional campus tour. Advance registration for Time Out for Tech is required at bit.ly/ATUTOFT2021.

Ongoing

Fractured Fantasies Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — Fractured Fantasies, an exhibit by Patrick Fleming of Roland, is on display in Arkansas Tech University’s Norman Hall Art Gallery, 203 W. Q St., through Friday. Safety protocols relative to the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place at the gallery. In lieu of an in-person event, the ATU Department of Art has posted a gallery talk featuring Fleming to www.facebook.com/ATUNormanHallGallery.

Generational Ties Exhibit

CONWAY — The third annual Black History Month exhibition — Generational Ties. Who I Am. Who We Were. — is on display at UCA Downtown, 1105 Oak St., through March 5. Gallery hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays. The exhibitions are curated by the artists in union with the University of Central Arkansas College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences — the art department and the Division of Outreach and Community Engagement. Social distancing must be practiced in the gallery, and a face covering is required to enter. For more information, call (501) 852-UCAD or (501) 450-3118.

Conway Conversations: ‘This Book is Anti-Racist’

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will offer a free virtual seminar, Conway Conversations: “This Book Is Anti-Racist,” at noon Tuesdays: Feb. 10 and 24 and March 10. Participants will use selected lessons from the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action and Do The Work.” This interactive book, written by Tiffany Jewell and illustrated by Aurelia Durand, uses a series of workbook-style lessons to engage readers in understanding race and racism, identity and ultimately our own voice and power to make changes in the world around us.

Women With a Purpose Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — Women With a Purpose meet at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Cool Pool Cafe, 155 Chelsea Drive. For updates and instructions on how to join the group, visit www.facebook.com/Womenwithpurposeboston.

COVID-19 Testing

CONWAY — Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway is offering COVID-19 testing for residents of Faulkner County and surrounding areas who have concerns about possible exposure to the virus. The drive-thru testing site, located behind BHMC-Conway at 1555 Exchange Ave., is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment or physician order needed. For more information, visit baptist-health.com or call (888) BAPTIST.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table offers a free meal every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The meal is takeout only and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Senior Bingo Days

FAIRFIELD BAY — Senior Bingo Days take place from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 385 Dave Creek Parkway (the Lions Club building). Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines are followed. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, call Nancy McGowen at (501) 269-4567.

VFW Bingo

FAIRFIELD BAY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 Bingo Nights take place at 6:30 every Monday and Saturday. Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines are strictly enforced.

Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, 2016 Arkansas 25 Bypass, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who need food are asked to call ahead at (501) 362-8486 so the pantry can have the items ready for pickup.

Fairfield Bay Rotary Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Rotary meets at noon every Wednesday, with lunch at 11:30 a.m., in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed.

Upcoming

‘Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You’

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will offer a free virtual seminar, Conway Conversations: “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” at noon Feb. 17. Participants will discuss this No. 1 New York Times bestseller, by Jason Reynolds. The book reimagines Ibram X. Kendi’s award-winning “Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” to provide a concise and energizing exploration of the history of racism in America, the source of anti-racist ideas and feelings, and tools for stamping out racism in our daily lives, accessible to a wide variety of readers.

Using Emotional Intelligence to Improve Relationships

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will offer a free, virtual event, the Women’s Leadership Network: Using Emotional Intelligence to Improve Relationships, at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 on Facebook Live. Nicole McZeal Walters of the University of St. Thomas will lead a frank, interactive discussion on how to understand and nurture emotional intelligence to better influence women’s behavior and improve their relationships.

Kiese Laymon, UCA Artist-in-Residence

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will host author Kiese Laymon as an artist-in-residence. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Laymon will offer a public reading, an interview and a Q&A via Zoom, with meeting ID number 831 0260 1516 and passcode 992840. At 1 p.m. Feb. 24, Laymon will host a craft talk and a Q&A with students, also via Zoom. Laymon, a Black Southern writer from Jackson, Mississippi, is the author of “Heavy: An American Memoir.” For more information, contact M. Shelly Conner, assistant professor of creative writing, at (501) 420-4749 or mconner3@uca.edu.

QuickBooks Desktop Basics & Beyond

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will present QuickBooks Desktop Basics & Beyond from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day, Feb. 23 and 24. This virtual workshop is for those using or planning to use the desktop version of QuickBooks (Pro, Premier or Enterprise). Topics will include navigation, company setup, reconciling accounts, handling revenue, accounts receivable, accounts payable, bank feeds, inventory, customizing reports and more. The cost to attend is $130. Registration is required by Feb. 15 by calling (479) 356-2067 or asbtdc.org/asbtdc-events.

