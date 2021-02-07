CALENDAR EVENTS FOR THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Ongoing

GED Open Enrollment

BEEBE — Enrollment for General Educational Development classes is open at Arkansas State University-Beebe Adult Education centers on the Beebe, Searcy and Heber Springs campuses, as well as at the Augusta Public Library and Westside High School in Greers Ferry. The free instruction and testing are for students 18 or older and for 16- and 17-year-olds who meet the state minimum requirements, as well as for high school graduates who need refresher courses to enter college. English as a Second Language classes are offered at the Searcy campus. For more information, visit www.asub.edu/adult-education or call (501) 882-3600.

Galentine’s Day and Date Night Paint Kits

BATESVILLE — For Valentine’s Day, the Batesville Area Arts Council will offer Galentine’s Day and Date Night paint kits in place of its annual Date Night: Paint Night workshop as a result of COVID-19. The Date Night Paint Kit includes two 11-by-14-inch canvases, acrylic paints, a set of paintbrushes and step-by-step instructions for creating the painting, plus a few sweet treats. The cost is $50. The Galentine’s Day Paint Kit is for singles and contains one 11-by-14-inch canvas, plus the other items. This kit costs $25. For more information or to preorder a kit, visit batesvilleareaartscouncil.org. Kits can be picked up from BAAC, 226 E. Main St., starting Tuesday.

SWOP Exhibit at BAAC Gallery

BATESVILLE — The 2021 Small Works on Paper, an annual touring visual arts exhibition that showcases the work of Arkansas artists, is on display through Feb. 27 at the Batesville Area Arts Council’s Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. The gallery’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No opening reception is planned. The gallery will follow safety protocols related to COVID-19. The exhibit features 26 artists, including Ian Scott Campbell of Batesville, Sandra Marson of Jacksonville and Lynn Reinbolt of Searcy. Reinbolt’s work in the exhibit, a photograph titled “Old House in Fog,” received a purchase award. For more information, call the gallery at (870) 793-3382.

Humane Society Fundraiser

BATESVILLE — The Humane Society of Independence County is selling raffle tickets for a Valentine Experience Package. The winner will receive a variety of gift cards and services that offer an opportunity to spend a day on Historic Main Street shopping, eating at restaurants and visiting some of the popular places in town. Proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase a new heater for the building that houses the shelter’s dogs. Tickets are $10 each, and the drawing will be Feb. 14. Buy tickets at the HSIC shelter, 5 Environmental Drive; the Fleaman Barkus Thrift Store, 228 Ramsey St; or from any Humane Society board member. Tickets can be paid for in person or through Pay Pal. For more information, call the Humane Society at (870) 793-0090.

Painting Classes

BATESVILLE — Two continuing painting classes take place at Gallery 246, 246 E. Main St. A watercolor class, taught by Aline McCracken, meets from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The fee is $10, with supplies provided. Acrylic: Paint With Panaché, taught by Jim Tindall, meets from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. The fee is $45, with supplies provided. To register, call (870) 262-8066, visit the gallery, or see its Facebook page. COVID-19 precautions are observed in the gallery.

Bald Knob VFW Free Coffee

BALD KNOB — The community is invited to get a free cup of coffee from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Bald Knob Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10007, 3012 Highway Ave. Volunteering to serve coffee are Will “Ace” Marler, a Purple Heart recipient and post quartermaster; Bill “Rhino” Morton, a veteran service officer; and Savannah Breaux, commander of VFW Post 10007.

Upcoming

A Taste of New Orleans

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Senior Wellness & Activity Center, 100 Victory Circle, will offer A Taste of New Orleans, a drive-thru lunch pickup, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16. The menu will include red beans and rice, jambalaya, gumbo (with or without seafood) and bread pudding. The cost is $15 for one meal or $20 for two meals. To purchase tickets, call the senior center at (501) 982-7531. All proceeds will benefit the center.

Excel Level 1

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education will offer Excel Level 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 19. Participants will learn the basics of Excel, and the class fee is $99. Register at uaccb.coursestorm.com.

Gardening With Bees

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education will offer Gardening With Bees from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 25. The course fee is $15. To register, visit uaccb.coursestorm.com or call (870) 612-2082.

The Basics of Bookkeeping

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education will present the online course The Basics of Bookkeeping on March 1-26. Participants will learn the basics of how to keep track of every penny. Register at uaccb.coursestorm.com.

Raised Bed Gardening

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education will offer Raised Bed Gardening from 6-8 p.m. March 11. Participants will learn the basics of growing the perfect garden in a raised bed. The course fee is $15. Register at uaccb.coursestorm.com.

Safe Sitter Essentials

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education will offer Safe Sitter Essentials with CPR from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13. The class is designed to prepare sixth- through eighth-graders to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings or baby-sitting. The class includes fun games and role-playing exercises. Students will use manikins to practice skills such as choking rescue and CPR. The course fee is $69. Register at uaccb.coursestorm.com.

Safe@Home

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education will present Safe@Home by Safe Sitter from 6-7:30 p.m. March 18. The class, taught by Cathy Shonk, is designed to prepare fourth- through sixth-graders to be safe when they’re home alone and teach them how to handle emergencies. Students may attend the class in-person or virtually. The course fee is $30. Register at uaccb.coursestorm.com.

Heartsaver CPR AED

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education will present a Heartsaver CPR AED course from 5-9 p.m. April 15. The course trains participants to give CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) in a safe and effective manner.The class fee is $69. Register at uaccb.coursestorm.com or call (870) 612-2082.

Class B CDL Training

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education will offer a Class B Commercial Driver’s License Training class from 4-8 p.m. June 15, 17 and 24; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26. The class fee is $169. To register, visit uaccb.coursestorm.com or call (870) 612-2082.

