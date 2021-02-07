Challenge accepted: Donation awarded to Methodist Family Health for spiritual center

The Mabee Foundation recently awarded $950,000 to Methodist Family Health for construction of the Mike Millar Spiritual Life Center. The new center will replace the original chapel on Methodist Family Health's oldest campus, the Methodist Children's Home, in Little Rock.

The center will be named in honor of Millar of Searcy who died in September. He was a lawyer and a longtime member of the Methodist Family Health board and its foundation.

The Mabee Foundation challenged Methodist Family Health to raise the cost of the project to $4.2 million. Methodist Family has about $800,000 left to raise.

Plans for the center include Bible studies and spiritual services for the Arkansas children and families Methodist Family Health serves.

The Mabee Foundation was formed in 1948 by Missouri natives and Oklahoma residents John and Lottie Mabee. John, who did not complete high school, and Lottie were innovative entrepreneurs and shrewd investors. Over time, their foundation began to limit grants to "brick and mortar" projects in six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas.

Founded in 1899 as the Arkansas Methodist Orphanage, Methodist Family Health provides services to thousands of Arkansas children and their families who are abused, abandoned, neglected and struggling with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual problems.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal Photos are Special to

the Democrat-Gazette