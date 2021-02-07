Drive-by shooting kills man in Phillips County

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A drive-by shooting on U.S. 49 in Phillips County killed one person and left another in critical condition Saturday afternoon, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Jimmy Ross, 33, of Lexa was driving north with Ashanti Jones, 29, when they were both hit by gunfire near the Monroe County line in west Phillips County, according to the release. A 16-month-old infant traveling with them was not injured.

First responders took Ross and Jones by ambulance to a Stuttgart hospital where Ross was pronounced dead. Jones was later transferred to a Little Rock hospital, the release said.

The gunfire came from another vehicle. The make and model of that vehicle were unknown as of Sunday, according to the news release.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation.