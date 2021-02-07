Fashion-conscious friends: Ribbon cutting for new Arkansas Fashion School location draws crowd

State Sen. Joyce Elliott (third from left) poses for photos with student designers and their creations at the ribbon-cutting event for the new Little Rock location of Arkansas Fashion School, held Jan. 29. The school moved from its former Kavanaugh location to a space in the Midtown Shopping Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)

Arkansas Fashion School was the star of its own show at a ribbon cutting ceremony, held midday on a sunny Jan. 29 at its new digs: 105 N. Rodney Parham Road, Suite 3A.

Jamileh Kamran, school founder and lead instructor, greeted guests of the event, many of whom were family members of the school's current students.

They toured the school's bright, clean lobby, overlooked by crystal chandeliers. They also snapped photos of students Brennon Taylor, Beth Hollar, Olena Kasian, Elise Gibson, Reymon Linares, Emma Ferren, Catherine and Gabrielle Guidry, Margaret Sanchez and Charli Sotomora as they posed by their sartorial creations, all displayed on dress forms.

The short ceremony took place on the wide front porch of the facility.

Now in its 14th year, Arkansas Fashion School moved in January from its old location at 3625 Kavanaugh Boulevard in Hillcrest.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams