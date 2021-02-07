Environmental notebook

LR, NW areas' air

quality rated good

Air quality in the Little Rock Metropolitan and Northwest Arkansas areas is good and "poses little or no risk" to humans and the environment, according Arkansas Department of Energy and Environmental Quality Air Quality Index information posted Thursday.

An air pollutant is any substance in the air that can cause harm to humans and the environment, according to the department's website.

Chemists monitor air quality at several sites throughout the state and provide data for the index.

The lab has nine air monitoring sites for five pollutants and 13 monitoring sites for particulates. These sites are used to determine the index for the areas. Air quality data is posted each weekday, according to the website.

Pollution levels are based on a national system called the Air Quality Index, which takes into consideration five major air pollutants: carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, sulfur dioxide and particulate matter.

The index ranks quality on a scale from good to significantly harmful. More information can be found at: adeq.state.ar.us.

Hog effort to shut

two wildlife areas

Big Lake Wildlife Management Area and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to daytime public access Monday to Friday during an aerial effort to reduce the feral hog population, according to an Arkansas Game and Fish news release.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal, Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services and the Game and Fish Commission will work together on the flights, according to the Thursday news release.

Because flight times and ground conditions may change with the weather, the news release states that closure dates allow some flexibility.

The Game and Fish Commission and partnering agency staff will be on-site to maintain any road and access closures.

Rotarians to host

solar-power talk

The Little Rock Rotary Club will host panelists for a virtual round-table discussion on solar power Feb. 16.

Kurt Castleberry, Entergy Arkansas' director of resource planning and market operations; Entegrity partner Matt Bell; Josh Davenport, Seal Solar chief executive officer; and Buddy Hasten, Arkansas Electric Cooperatives chief executive officer, will be panelists.

Kyle Massey, assistant editor of Arkansas Business, will moderate the discussion, "which should touch on the third-party solar boom, Entergy's economic arguments for its huge solar farms, and Hasten's warnings that taking too hard a turn against fossil fuels could dramatically increase the cost of electricity," according to an article the site published Jan. 25.