Influx at border with Mexico to test Biden on immigration

Guatemalan soldiers and police block Honduran migrants from advancing toward the U.S. border on the highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, in this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo. (AP / Sandra Sebastian )

LOS ANGELES -- Thousands of families have pushed toward the United States' southwestern border in recent weeks, propelled by expectations of a friendlier reception from the Biden administration and by a change in Mexican policy that makes it harder for the U.S. to expel some migrants, officials and aid groups say.

The influx poses the first major test of President Joe Biden's pledge to adopt a more compassionate policy along America's border with Mexico.

Advocacy organizations across the U.S. had been anticipating that Biden's election would motivate people to head north again. In recent weeks, those organizations have been convening Zoom calls to strategize on how to handle the flow.

But the spike is coming sooner than expected.

Biden said before taking office that he would not immediately open the border, hoping to avoid a rush of migration. On Tuesday, he signed an executive order that directed a full review of the asylum process, but administration officials have said changes will take time.

Unfortunately, there are thousands of people and families waiting at the border, said Vedant Patel, a White House assistant press secretary. Fully remedying the situation "will take time and require a full-government approach," he said.

In recent days, more than 1,000 people who had been detained after crossing into the U.S. have been released into the country in a reversal of the Trump administration's near-shutdown of the border. Many more people are gathering on the Mexican side, setting up a test of America's ability and willingness to admit migrants during a pandemic.

On Thursday in Mexicali, across from Calexico, Calif., migrants could be seen trying to scale a border fence. A migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, just across a bridge from Texas, has grown to 1,000 people over the past few weeks.

"There has been a significant increase in asylum-seekers arriving, and we know that the numbers are only going to keep rising," said Kate Clark, senior director for immigration services at Jewish Family Service of San Diego, which has been providing the families clothes and personal hygiene items, and helping them arrange travel.

To guard against the coronavirus, health authorities in San Diego have arranged housing for hundreds of arriving migrants in a downtown high-rise hotel, where they are being quarantined before being allowed to join relatives or friends in the interior of the United States.

Jewish Family Service, which is helping families through their hotel quarantines in San Diego, said the Border Patrol released 140 migrants to the nonprofit in January, up from 54 in December. During the first five days of February, the number surpassed 200.

"This is the busiest we have been in a long time," said Clark. "We're working around the clock to keep up."

'NO HONEYMOON'

The renewed influx will put pressure on immigration courts already straining under a backlog of asylum cases.

And advocates for more restrictive immigration policies say migrants who lose their court cases could go underground and remain in the country unlawfully, adding to the estimated 10 million people already living in the United States without legal permission.

"It was predictable that there would be virtually no honeymoon for the Biden administration on the multiple crises that are displacing persons in the Northern Triangle states of Central America [Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador] and elsewhere," said Donald Kerwin, executive director of the Center for Migration Studies, a nonpartisan think tank.

Last year, two hurricanes destroyed livelihoods and homes in Guatemala and Honduras, the pandemic has devastated economies across Latin America, and continued gang control in many communities in that part of the world continues to inspire residents to flee.

"The Biden administration should be credited with its commitment to address the conditions uprooting Central Americans," Kerwin said, "but this will be a very long-term process, and in the meantime, people have been forced to flee."

Before former President Donald Trump took office, it was a long-standing practice to allow people facing persecution in their home countries to enter the United States and submit petitions for asylum. Some of them were held in detention until their cases were decided, while others were released.

But in 2019, the Trump administration required that applicants wait in Mexico until their U.S. asylum requests were approved or denied. Last March, the administration invoked a health emergency law to effectively seal the border during the pandemic except to citizens and legal residents of the United States. Those who attempted to cross were summarily expelled back to Mexico.

But Mexico in recent days has begun enforcing a law passed in November that bars holding children younger than 12 in government custody. As a result, it has stopped accepting Central American families with young children back into Mexico, at least along some stretches of the border with Texas, forcing the United States to keep them.

To avoid holding large numbers of people in shelters or immigration detention centers during a health crisis, the U.S. Border Patrol has been releasing some of them to join relatives and friends across the United States. At least 1,000 migrants have been allowed to cross into Texas in recent days, border activists said, although the Border Patrol has not released any official estimates.

It is not clear to what degree Mexico's new law on migrant children applies outside of expulsions from Texas, where the Mexicans are enforcing it. But hundreds of migrants also have been released after crossing near the border in San Ysidro, Calif., activists say, and it is likely that the need to avoid congestion at border facilities during the pandemic is a factor there as well.

Health authorities in San Diego have decided that people crossing into California must initially stay at the quarantine hotel for 10 days before being allowed to go onward. There is no similar quarantine requirement in Texas.

CONFUSION AT CAMP

News of the Mexican law has sown widespread confusion, with many migrants mistakenly believing that the law, along with the change of administration, means the United States will now allow anyone to cross.

Mother Isabel Turcios, a nun in Piedras Negras, Mexico, a small town across from Eagle Pass, Texas, described a chaotic situation with migrants arriving by the dozens by train each day and lingering on street corners and in abandoned houses, hoping for a chance to cross into the U.S.

"There are many, many mothers with children coming," she said. "They think they will be allowed to pass because there is a new president. Some are succeeding, not all."

At the migrant camp in Matamoros, "every day when we return to camp there are new families," said Andrea Leiner of Global Response Management, which runs two clinics.

The Border Patrol on Tuesday released 47 families in Kingsville, Texas, and then notified an advocacy group in Houston that the migrants would be needing help.

Despite the Trump administration's crackdown, there was a spike in apprehensions in fiscal 2019, rising to 850,000 on the southwestern border. Arrests plunged in fiscal 2020 because of pandemic-related restrictions on movement. Yet more than 70,000 migrants and asylum-seekers were arrested along the border in December, the last full month of the Trump administration.

THIRD-COUNTRY DEAL ENDS

Meanwhile, Guatemala said the U.S. government is ending an arrangement that sent asylum-seekers who reached U.S. borders back to the Central American nation with an opportunity to seek protection there instead.

The Guatemalan government said in a statement Friday that it welcomed the decision to end the accord, known as a safe-third-country agreement.

"The Guatemalan government welcomes the statements of President Joe Biden regarding his administration's commitment to our country and the region," according to the statement.

As of December, only 20 of 939 Hondurans and El Salvadorans who had been turned back from the U.S. and flown to Guatemala decided to seek asylum there, and none of those has gained final approval.

Similar arrangements were reached between the U.S. and El Salvador and Honduras. It was unclear if they also were ending. Biden's team had earlier said that he would work quickly to undo those deals.

Flights to Guatemala began in late 2019 and were halted when the coronavirus struck.

Ursula Roldan, a research director at Guatemala's Rafael Landivar University, said the accords had long been viewed as illegitimate, and were reached in some cases with corrupt governments under the implicit assumption that in exchange, the U.S. would ignore allegations of corruption.

"What President Biden is doing is restoring the asylum and refuge system, is equivalent to once again providing transparency and clarity on these issues, and clarity in negotiations with other countries on immigration and asylum," Roldan said.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Miriam Jordan and Max Rivlin-Nadler of The New York Times; and by Sonia Perez D. of The Associated Press.